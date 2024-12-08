Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year is a win for quiet luxury

The Pantone Color Institute’s colour word-association studies have borne out this observation. “Now it’s much more acceptable as a luxurious colour, as in a beautiful pair of brown boots or a patina on the floor in an apartment that has a beautiful sheen to it,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “It does give that comforting presence, but [is] luxe on one hand and very natural on the other.”

Pantone's colour of the year, Mocha Mousse. Photo / The Development and Herring & Herring

Mocha Mousse mostly sidesteps one of the biggest ongoing debates in design: minimalism and neutrals versus bold maximalism. It provides a “rich neutrality,” says Eiseman, meaning it is a salvo in favour of neutrals, though she adds it can also serve as a “foundational shade [that] creates the base upon which to layer” a more vibrant look.

Pantone makes its annual selection by asking: “What qualities are people looking for that colour can answer?” says Pressman, who notes Mocha Mousse is a natural progression from the past few years’ choices. Viva Magenta in 2023 was all about carving a “bold new path”, she says. That said, “life is a little lonely if you’re on your own”, Pressman adds, so 2024’s Peach Fuzz was supposed to evoke cosiness and kindness. And now, with Mocha Mousse, it’s all about “a holistic view of bringing together your mental and your spiritual, your physical wellbeing and filling yourself up”.

Pantone’s tradition of naming a colour of the year began as the year 2000 beckoned, Eiseman says. “People would call or they’d send emails to Pantone saying, ‘What’s the color of the new millennium?’ And that, you know, it raised a question.” In late 1999, Pantone simply fired off a press release declaring “Cerulean Blue” its very first colour of the year.

Now, it’s a juggernaut – and much more calculated. They decide on the colour by the spring, because Pantone co-ordinates with a slew of companies that release associated products on the day they announce their choice. This year, for instance, there are two home fragrances from Pura tied to the shade – Mocha Suede and Mocha Moments. Other offerings include wallpaper, furniture, makeup, headphones, jewellery, and even a Motorola Razr phone that has vegan leather embedded with coffee grounds.

Make sure you really love whatever Mocha Mousse merch you select, though, because one of the only certainties is that this time next year, a new shade will step into the spotlight.