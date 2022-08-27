Babiche Martens

Make time for these soft and light date pancakes. Cook one first to get the pan temperature right; wait for the mixture to just start bubbling before flipping to cook the other side.

For the pancakes

7 pitted dates, chopped roughly

0.5 cups water

1 tsp baking powder

2 Tbsp butter

1.5 cups self raising flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 pinch nutmeg

2 eggs

1 Tbsp honey

1.5 cups milk

1 tsp butter, for cooking

For the lemon syrup

0.5 cups lemon juice

2 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp honey

0.5 cups mandarins, fresh, in segments, and raspberries



To serve

1 bowl mascarpone

Directions

1. Place the dates and water in a small saucepan, bringing to a boil for 5 minutes. Drain half the liquid. Stir through the baking soda and butter, then allow to cool.

2. Place the flour, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl.

3. Combine the eggs, honey and milk in another bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Fold through the date mixture. Set aside for 10 minutes or until ready to cook.

4. Combine the lemon juice, zest and honey in a small pot. Bring to a simmer until it becomes syrupy, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and gently fold through the fruit.

5. To cook the pancakes, lightly grease a frying pan with a little butter. Add a ¼ cup of mixture and swirl in the pan a little. Cook for 3 minutes or until just starting to bubble.

6. Turn and cook the other side. Continue with the remaining mixture.

7. Serve warm with syrup, fruit and a dollop of mascarpone.

