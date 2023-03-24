“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British Government to postpone the visit.” Photo / Getty Images

King Charles’ planned visit to France has been called off due to protests over pension reforms.

The European country’s President Emmanuel Macron has told Britain’s monarch not to travel across the channel this weekend amid the violent protests.

The 74-year-old king was due to visit the capital, Paris, on Sunday March 26 before heading to Bordeaux.

The entrance to the town hall in the latter city was set on fire by angry protesters.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Prince Charles meets President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on November 1, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Charles is still expected to visit Germany on Wednesday, March 29.

The cancelled three-day visit comes after Prince William was mocked by Russia following his recent visit to the Poland-Ukraine border.

The 40-year-old prince made a secret visit to the border earlier this week, where he thanked the troops for “defending our freedoms” - but his efforts have led to ridicule from Maria Zakharova, the director of information at Russia’s foreign ministry, who labelled him “son of Charles”.

Britain has supplied Ukraine with weapons - including depleted uranium shells for Challenger 2 tanks - during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to The Sun newspaper, Zakharova added: “I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops.”

The Prince of Wales was in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, March 23, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo / Getty Images

William also left a handwritten note at the site.

It read: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

In February, King Charles hailed the “truly remarkable courage” of the Ukrainian people.