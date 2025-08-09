Advertisement
Overwhelmed by chores? Try ‘batching’

By Jolie Kerr
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Rather than cleaning one room at a time, batch by task: Vacuum all floors, then dust all surfaces and then clean all mirror. Photo / 123rf

This workplace technique for time management can be put to use at home.

When it comes to managing our homes and personal lives, most of us aren’t using an Eisenhower Matrix to organise our to-do lists or performing a SWOT analysis to make our mornings run smoothly. But techniques and

