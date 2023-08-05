Mt Ngāuruhoe in the central North Island, standing between Tongariro and Ruapehu, is the most active volcano on the New Zealand mainland, erupting some 70 times since 1839. Such eruptions inevitably attracted onlookers to the Rangipō Desert, as in this eruption of 1926. Photo / Unknown, Alexander Turnbull Library, PAColl630430

Mt Ngāuruhoe in the central North Island, standing between Tongariro and Ruapehu, is the most active volcano on the New Zealand mainland, erupting some 70 times since 1839. Such eruptions inevitably attracted onlookers to the Rangipō Desert, as in this eruption of 1926. Photo / Unknown, Alexander Turnbull Library, PAColl630430

It seems likely that this image of five Maori men involved in flensing a whale was taken at the Te Kaha whaling station in the Eastern Bay of Plenty in 1933. Māori had been involved in the industry from the early 19th century, serving as crew on whaling ships. When whaling became shore-based, many Māori worked at stations, and from the late 19th century developed their own, especially at Māhia on the east coast and the Bay of Plenty. Whaling continued among Te Whānau-ā-Apanui at Te Kaha until the 1930s. It was a seasonal activity, from September to December, and, as in this image, the whale blubber would be cut off and rendered down for oil, while the locals fed off the meat.













Apirana Ngata leads the haka at the opening of the wharenui at Waitangi during the centennial celebrations of 1940, which he had helped to organise. Ngata, a distinguished Ngāti Porou leader from the East Coast, was the first Māori to graduate from a university, an MP for 38 years and a Cabinet Minister, and was strongly committed to the reform of Māori lands and the revival of Māori culture and kapa haka.





The world-famous Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova is pictured beside a train carriage and in front of a flock of sheep, during her visit in 1926. Cultural enjoyments like theatre, music and dance had always been hugely stimulated by overseas touring stars. Pavlova’s visit not only encouraged a greater local appreciation of ballet but inspired the name of a meringue dessert which became part of New Zealand’s national identity. A local professional ballet company, the New Zealand Ballet, was set up in 1953 and has continued successfully ever since.









Suzanne Aubert, circa 1915. When Mother Mary Joseph Aubert died at 91 in 1926, her funeral was said to be the largest ever held for a woman in New Zealand. Suzanne Aubert, as she was originally known, had come to New Zealand with the founding Catholic bishop, Jean-Baptiste Francois Pompallier, in 1860. After serving in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay, she moved to Hiruhārama (Jerusalem) on the Whanganui River, where her knowledge of te reo Māori helped her work among the local community. There she established a new order, the Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion, and also began assisting the needy. In 1899, she moved to Wellington where her work for the poor, the hungry, the sick and deserted children represented a pioneering expression of urban social work.









Huria Matenga, circa 1880. She was one of the first Māori to become widely accepted as a heroine among the Pakeha community. She owed her fame to her daring role in the rescue of crew from the brig Delaware, on the night of September 3, 1863. The Delaware was on a voyage from Nelson to Napier, and during a fierce storm the brig was driven on to rocks at Whakapuaka, near Nelson. Mātenga, of Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Tama and Ngāti Toa descent, lived at Whakapuaka. She is said to have swum out through the raging surf to retrieve a line thrown by the ship’s captain, and then returned to the surf to assist the crew struggling to shore. All but one were saved. The Government recognised Mātenga’s bravery by awarding her L50, and the people of Nelson presented her with a gold watch.





