University of Otago researchers say the key to happiness may lie not in material wealth but in living simply.
Their study, recently published in the Journal of Macromarketing, analysed data from more than 1000 New Zealanders, split 51% men and 49% women, with a median age of 45 andmedian household income of $50,000.
It found those who practise “voluntary simplicity” reported greater wellbeing than those with more materialistic lifestyles.
Two of the study’s co-authors, Professor Rob Aitken and Associate Professor Leah Watkins, of Otago’s marketing department, explained their findings to the Herald.
“International research suggests that there’s a point where more money stops making us happier, that once basic needs are met and financial stress is reduced, extra income brings only marginal gains in life satisfaction, and in some cases, it can actually increase stress.
“The term ‘affluenza’ describes the social condition arising from the pursuit of wealth and material possessions, often leading to negative consequences like debt, anxiety, and a lack of fulfilment.
“Happiness comes less from what we own and more from how we live and connect.”
Women were more likely than men to adopt voluntary simplicity, although the reasons remain unclear. Watkins suggested possibilities such as gendered socialisation and women’s greater role in managing household budgets and consumption decisions.
The benefits of simple living extend beyond individuals and their households to the wider environment, with the researchers describing it as “one of the most powerful ways to care for both people and the planet”.
“Living simply reduces consumption, which in turn lowers the demand for resource-intensive production,“ they said.
“Voluntary simplicity isn’t just good for personal wellbeing, it directly supports planetary health.”
Practical examples include “volunteering, participating in a repair cafe, joining a walking group, or hosting regular shared meals ... [which] create both structure and spontaneous connection, the kinds of everyday interactions that strengthen social bonds”.
And despite what it implies, simplicity doesn’t mean rejecting possessions altogether.
“It’s about intentionality, choosing things that genuinely add value to your life, that align with your values, and that you’ll use and enjoy for a long time,” they said.
“The key is shifting from quantity to quality, and from impulse to purpose.”
For those wanting to start small, Watkins and Aitken recommend: