“Basically, [voluntary simplicity] is the conscious choice to live with ‘enough’ rather than excess.

“It’s not about deprivation or giving up everything you own, but about reducing unnecessary consumption to focus on what truly matters: relationships, purpose and meaningful experiences.

Professor Rob Aitken and Associate Professor Leah Watkins, of University of Otago’s marketing department.

“Our research shows people are happier when they live more simply because it frees up time and resources to connect with others, live in line with their values and participate in their communities.”

While frugality and reduced material consumption was expected to have a positive effect, the higher levels of happiness weren’t simply from spending less.

“What really stood out was why,” they said.

“It was what people did instead. Sharing resources, joining community gardens, and participating in peer-to-peer lending created a strong sense of belonging, purpose and autonomy.

“That social connection is what really makes the difference.”

The findings challenge a common belief that happiness is predicated on how much money one has.

Spending less wasn't necessarily linked to greater happiness. Photo / 123rf

“International research suggests that there’s a point where more money stops making us happier, that once basic needs are met and financial stress is reduced, extra income brings only marginal gains in life satisfaction, and in some cases, it can actually increase stress.

“The term ‘affluenza’ describes the social condition arising from the pursuit of wealth and material possessions, often leading to negative consequences like debt, anxiety, and a lack of fulfilment.

“Happiness comes less from what we own and more from how we live and connect.”

Women were more likely than men to adopt voluntary simplicity, although the reasons remain unclear. Watkins suggested possibilities such as gendered socialisation and women’s greater role in managing household budgets and consumption decisions.

The benefits of simple living extend beyond individuals and their households to the wider environment, with the researchers describing it as “one of the most powerful ways to care for both people and the planet”.

“Living simply reduces consumption, which in turn lowers the demand for resource-intensive production,“ they said.

More research is needed to understand why men are less likely to adopt voluntary simplicity than women, but the effects remain the same for both. Photo / Getty Images

“Voluntary simplicity isn’t just good for personal wellbeing, it directly supports planetary health.”

Practical examples include “volunteering, participating in a repair cafe, joining a walking group, or hosting regular shared meals ... [which] create both structure and spontaneous connection, the kinds of everyday interactions that strengthen social bonds”.

And despite what it implies, simplicity doesn’t mean rejecting possessions altogether.

“It’s about intentionality, choosing things that genuinely add value to your life, that align with your values, and that you’ll use and enjoy for a long time,” they said.

“The key is shifting from quantity to quality, and from impulse to purpose.”

For those wanting to start small, Watkins and Aitken recommend:

Share tools, books or equipment with friends or neighbours.

Join or start a community garden.

Trying to repair something instead of replacing it or finding someone to help you.

Choose one or two purchases a month to make second-hand.

Swap one hour of shopping for one hour with friends or family.

