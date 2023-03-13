Catch all the red carpet action from the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Video / Variety

Oscar-nominated singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, made a showstopping arrival on the red carpet at this year’s ceremony.

The Nigerian singer, who scored a nod for co-writing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track Lift Me Up alongside Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler, was an ethereal vision as she sauntered up the entrance to LA’s Dolby Theater.

She was wrapped in what appeared to be kilometres of white tulle, which featured a bridal-esque headpiece.

From the comfort and space of outside the ceremony, the effect was pure glam:

Outside the theatre, the outfit was OK. Photo / Getty Images

Inside, however … was a different story.

In fact, we’re guessing those seated around her may be demanding a refund from the Academy.

Imagine finally scoring an invite to the Oscars – and being seated behind her.

Especially this guy:

Extremely unlucky.

Photos of the Crazy Tings hitmaker standing out in the crowd quickly went viral on Twitter, clocking up hundreds of thousands of views.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one sniped, comparing the garment to a mass of condensed water vapor.

The critic accompanied their snarky tweet with a screenshot that showed a guest craning his neck around Tems’ puffy garment in order to see the stage.

Others also accused the star of being “rude” by blocking the view of other attendees.

“I guess the people behind the white veil don’t get to see the show,” one declared.

“Who has to sit behind that woman with the white veil,” another asked. “Rude.”

Several dragged the designer of the dress, with a detractor declaring: “She looks stunning but perhaps they could have made the top bit detachable.

“Her designers should have thought this through,” another agreed.

However, many defended Tems’ eye-catching ensemble, saying they were fans of the fashion-forward frock.

“If you’re sitting BEHIND greatness that is known as Tems, then perhaps you’re just not that important,” one stated.

A second supporter said those sitting behind the beauty wouldn’t be missing much at all.

“I would think the Oscars would have large screens to view the stage from,” they declared.

Tems’ song, Lift Me Up, was recorded in five countries and served as the lead single for the Black Panther sequel.

It was a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challain in the first instalment of the franchise but passed away in 2020 from colon cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also scored nominations in the Best Supporting Actress, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at this year’s Oscars.



