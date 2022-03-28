Lupita Nyong'o, Jude Hill and Jessica Chastain on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. Photos / Getty Images

Today Hollywood is the epicentre of celebrity fashion as stars arrive on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards.

The parade of famous faces cinched, pinned and poured into the world's most exquisite gowns and suiting marks a return to normality for the film industry after two years of movie-making disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the best looks from the Oscar's red carpet.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o. Photo / Getty Images

Her iconic Prada gown of 2014 was always going to be a hard act to follow. But Nyong'o was wise to enlist the fashion house again for this golden gown that's equal parts Hollywood glamour and shimmering festive fun.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet. Photo / Getty Images

Dune star and red carpet dare devil Timothée Chalamet has pushed the boundaries this year by opting for the no-shirt look under his sparkly black blazer. Giving us River Dance-but-make-it-fashion vibes, Chalamet's got our vote for pulling off this risqué ensemble.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman. Photo / Getty Images

A red carpet icon in her own right, Kidman's Armani Privé gown harks back to her pre-2000 days as she channels the classic peplum, pencil skirt and high-shine pastel combo.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain. Photo / Getty Images

Best Actress nominee Chastain is a vision in glittering lilac and gold Gucci. The proportions are perfect on this statuesque star as she sashays down the carpet.

Kodi-Smit McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee. Photo / Getty Images

Power of The Dog's McPhee brings a puff of powder blue to the red carpet and leads the trend in men doing monochrome.

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott. Photo / Getty Images

It's royal purple Fendi for Aladdin star Naomi Scott. Cutting a strong, structured look, Scott's heavily embellished dress is a standout against the softer whimsy seen elsewhere on the carpet this year.

Laverne Cox

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Laverne Cox arriving at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Im

Cox is chic and demure in a streamlined velvet gown but makes sure she's not missed with the addition of a voluminous wrap.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu. Photo / Getty Images

Marvel action star Simu Liu has our attention in this slick red suit, loafers-sans-socks and hint of a military-style badge across his chest.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield. Photo / Getty Images

Tick, Tick ... Boom! star Garfield is old Hollywood glamour in deep maroon velvet over black on black, all tied together with an extra-long bow-tie.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens. Photo / Getty Images

For her role as Oscars Red Carpet pre-show co-host, Hudgens chose a sleek black gown with cutouts and sparkles from Michael Kors Collection 2022.

Lily James

Lily James. Photo / Getty Images

James puts a grown-up spin on her 2015 Cinderella moment in delicate pink lace Versace.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo / Getty Images

Pop star Stallion made an ethereal entrance wrapped in a grey-blue gown with mermaid frills.

Jude Hill

Jude Hill. Photo / Getty Images

One of the Oscars' youngest attendees, 11-year-old Hill melts hearts in his dapper little Thom Browne suit.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal. Photo / Getty Images

You may have picked vintage Versace as the designer behind Gyllenhaal's structured velvet and bold gold look. But this against-the-trend dress from the actress is in fact Schiaparelli.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa. Photo / Getty Images

It may not be the pink scrunchie-on-the-wrist look Momoa used to accessorise his velvet Fendi tux back in 2019, but the star still makes our list this year, trading his hair-tie for a knuckle duster.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough. Photo / Getty Images

A breath of fresh air in canary yellow, dancer and headline act Hough is pretty as a picture in this form-fitting number.