A picture of some sneakers has gone viral as people debate what colour they are. Photos / TikTok

A pair of sneakers is going viral online as thousands of people argue over what colour they are. What can you make of this optical illusion?

Lori Greiner, an entrepreneur from the US and former Shark Tank investor, posted a picture on social media, with the caption: “This is going to blow your mind.”

In the photo, Greiner held up a shoe and asked her social media followers what colour they thought the sneakers were, reports news.com.au.

People who think the shoe looks pink and white allegedly have a more dominant right side of the brain. People who see turquoise and grey shoes have a more dominant left side of the brain.

People who have dominant right sides of their brain are said to be more emotional, intuitive and creative, while people who have dominant left sides of their brain tend to be more orderly, logical and analytical.

While the brain works as a whole, various theories suggest that each person favours one side of their brain more, according to Healthline.

The picture, which was first posted in 2019, resurfaced and has now racked up more than seven million views on TikTok.

“I can’t even conceive how someone sees turquoise,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another person questioned: “How can u not see turquoise and grey [sic].”

“Grey and turquoise! It’s surprising people are seeing pink and white,” another commented.

While one person wrote: “There is noooOOooO way anyone sees grey and turquoise [sic].”

“I can see both combinations. I saw the turquoise and grey first and then a minute later after pausing I see the pink and white,” one person revealed.

One cheeky TikTok user wrote, “My man said brown and white I don’t think he has a brain.”

“I saw this pic two years ago and saw grey and turquoise now I only see pink and white,”, another said.



