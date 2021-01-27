Opinion: 'Saint' Prince Harry can't blow this chance to show his worth

In a recent interview, Harry said there's a "need to remodel the digital world before it's too late". Photo / Getty Images

I've developed a fixation with Prince Harry's brow. Over the past five years, it has gone from boyish and unfurrowed to Yoda-like: scored with the wisdom lines of someone thrice his age and weighed down by an almost unbearable number of responsibilities.

You've got to feel for the Duke of Santa Barbara. Unlike us, this young trouble-fighter must wake up every day, ready for Archewell brand-style "strength and action". He can't just slip into some XXL fleece wear, like the rest of us. His daily uniform is a spandex superhero unitard that threatens to cut off his circulation.

Then there are the duties. So many. Not for him the daily plod of homeschooling, juggled with work and an attempt to conjure up something edible out of a tin of tuna, some limp asparagus and the fig chutney that's probably not even a relic from last Christmas, but the one before.

No. As one half of the biggest philanthropic duo since Bill and Melinda Gates, he must knock back his kale smoothie … and set about saving the world. There's the funding of food kitchens in disaster zones that was chosen as Archewell's first big project, the delivering of meals to underprivileged families isolated by Covid, the promoting of his new online mental health service, Peak Fortem – which helps first responders in Australia train their minds "as a muscle". Then there's the production of Netflix educational documentaries in the vein of last August's Rising Phoenix (on the importance of the Paralympic Games), the saving of mental health-hit teens, elephants, women and chai superlatte brands – and the spreading of positivity and love.

Because, as the Duchess of Sussex pointed out in the couple's first Spotify megabuck podcast last month: "No matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins."

It's presumably to that aim that Harry declared war on Silicon Valley on Friday, by way of an interview given to monthly business magazine Fast Company. In a series of lengthy, intense and suspiciously eloquent answers, he spoke about the evils of social media and the "need to remodel the digital world before it's too late". If the attack on the US Capitol has taught us anything, he says, it's that we are experiencing "a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth".

"It takes courage to stand up," he goes on, "cite where things have gone wrong, and offer proposals and solutions." A courage he and his wife thankfully possess in spades.

Here's where the sneering stops. Because there's a genuine quality to Harry's Q&A that many of his previous pious poses have lacked. And if you bypass the inevitable victimhood claims in the interview (he says he and Meghan have received the "mothership of all harassment" through social media, and at various points comes perilously close to disappearing down his own navel) and concentrate on the core message, you can hear not just the furrowed brow but the strength of feeling.

It's all too obvious when celebrities pick causes at random – for maximum effect and publicity – and so far Archewell's buffet of good intentions has come across as charitable flailing, at best. But where there is real conviction, that power can be harnessed for good.

Is this lost-looking-and-sounding prince in exile capable of challenging Big Tech – or, as he calls them, "the incredibly powerful and consolidated gatekeepers"? I believe he could, in so far as that challenge extends to highlighting issues like the "hate, violence, division, and confusion" social media so efficiently stokes – noxious forces that, whatever you may think of him, Harry has at least experienced himself.

He could also lend the weight of his title not to more lucrative brand deals, but the kind of partnerships he has flirted with over the past year. He and his wife did meet with the president of Stanford University back in February, which has strong ties to the tech community. And Archewell has recently teamed up with the Centre for Humane Technology and donated money to the UCLA Centre for Critical Internet Inquiry.

But if Harry is serious about the war he's declaring, and not just whimsically playing at do-goodery in the way he has since moving to a community where whimsical do-gooders are celebrated despite their lack of either background knowledge or commitment, this regal superhero is going to have to knuckle down and show some integrity. That means learning about his tech adversaries, reading up on the newly unveiled draft laws put into place to create safe and trustworthy platforms, and offering up workable solutions to the giants he has been campaigning against.

It means concentrating on one thing, and understanding that hypocrisy of the kind he once again comes close to in his Fast Company interview, when he urges Big Tech not to be motivated "by financial incentive" and admits that, after all this, he and Meghan "will revisit social media when it feels right for us" will only render this charitable endeavour laughable. Which wouldn't just be a shame, but a missed opportunity for Harry to prove his worth.