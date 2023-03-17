Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

One of Those Mothers: Megan Nicol Reed’s debut novel delves into dark side of the middle class

By Eleanor Black
5 mins to read
Columnist Megan Nicol Reed has written her first novel, One of Those Mothers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Columnist Megan Nicol Reed has written her first novel, One of Those Mothers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

For many years as a newspaper columnist, Megan Nicol Reed wrote about the middle class, cleverly skewering their ardent positioning, their endless striving — for bigger homes, faster cars, more intense health regimes, cooler clothing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle