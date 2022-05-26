Rebecca Blithe and Jenni Mortimer are the hosts of Herald's new parenting podcast. Photo / NZME

There is no shortage of parenting advice online but, while it is easy to find things like lunchbox snack recipes or arts and crafts ideas for a rainy day, many issues shared by parents in Aotearoa are not talked about enough (or, sometimes, at all).

The Herald's new parenting podcast - One Day You'll Thank Me - launches this Sunday to tackle the topics that so many parents think about and wish were discussed more.

Hosted by Jenni Mortimer and Rebecca Blithe, the weekly podcast will include special guests and expert commentary on each topic, as well as open and honest conversations about the big picture issues faced by parents in 2022.

Every week, Jenni and Rebecca will debate the daily joys, dramas and what-the-hell-just-happened moments parents have to deal with in the hopes that one day, their children will thank them for their efforts.

Topics will range from the everyday battles such as kids swearing or watching too much TV, to bigger picture issues like how to tackle climate anxiety or how to avoid raising your children as straight-as-default. They'll also discuss the challenges parents face for themselves, from the sensitivities around fertility struggles to whether it's selfish to deny your child a sibling.

Jenni is the Herald's lifestyle and entertainment editor, and the mother of Knox, 3. Rebecca is a senior lifestyle and entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald, and the mother of Hart, 2.

The co-hosts admit they have different parenting styles but that is one of the things that gives the podcast extra depth. Jenni is a self-confessed "free range" parent while Rebecca knows herself to be "anxious and overbearing" so they approach each topic from different perspectives but both with one common goal: to be the absolute best parent they can be, in a world that is often confusing and hard to navigate.

"We want this to be a podcast for everyone, not just for mums," Jenni says. "ODYTM is for all types of parents. We want it to be inclusive and beneficial to mums and dads, gay and straight, single or married. Parenting, and what parenting is, looks so different for everybody. We want every single topic to resonate with them."

The first episode, out this Sunday, focuses on fertility issues and includes special guest Laura McGoldrick, who speaks candidly about her struggles to conceive.

• One Day You'll Thank Me is a weekly parenting podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every Sunday.

• You can follow the podcast at nzherald.co.nz, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.