The pair announced the happy news on social media. Photo / Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia groom Ryan Gallagher and Australian Olympic champion Emily Seebohm are expecting a baby.

Gallagher took to Instagram to share the news on Saturday, captioning the post,“Baby Seebohm due September”.

The father-to-be shared a video where the Olympic swimmer’s baby bump was revealed and Gallagher compared his own stomach to his fiance’s baby belly.

And co-stars and fans were quick to congratulate the pair on their pending arrival, with MAFS star’s Sarah Roza and Carly Bowyer sharing their excitement.

Roza wrote, “Ohhhh this is amazing news @ryangallaghergram!!! Congratulations to you & Emily”.

Comedian Nikki Osborne shared that the pair “deserved happiness”, and “Don’t forget I’m a groomsman.”

The announcement comes four months after the pair confirmed their engagement, and Gallagher, who is also an Only Fans star shared details of the proposal with Australian Woman’s Day.

Gallagher revealed he took the Brisbane swimmer to his farm outside Goulburn, NSW, where he asked her to marry him.

“When you know, you know … I thought it was the right spot to do it – she loves the horses and she often swims in the dam,” he told the publication in March.

“I did get nervous though. The [ring] box was making a bit of a bulge in my pocket. So either she knew I was proposing or she just thought I was happy to see her.”

Speaking about the Trilogy ring he proposed with, Seebohm shared, “It’s perfect – I’m so happy.

“It definitely had a Ryan flair to it and it’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

The three-time Olympic champion met the MAFS star on Australian reality show The Challenge Australia, but the pair kept the relationship secret until December when they confirmed the speculation on social media.

Seebohm previously dated fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin and breakfast radio host David “Luttsy” Lutteral. She also admitted she was in a new relationship when she began filming alongside Gallagher for The Challenge Australia.

However, the swimmer said she quickly ended the relationship when feelings became clear between her and her reality TV co-star.

“Obviously it wasn’t a nice call to make, but I told him what was going on and that there was something there with Ryan and I didn’t see the point in wasting any more time,” she said at the time.

Gallagher was in a MAFS relationship with Davina Rankin on season five and Rankin made headlines after she kissed a fellow co-star Dean Wells while with Gallagher.

Ryan later said of the incident, “I just felt like an idiot because I didn’t see what was coming. I felt like a dipstick on camera. I didn’t feel heartbroken, I just felt like an absolute idiot.”