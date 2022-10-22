Olympian Beatrice Faumuinā on how to succeed

Olympian Beatrice Faumuinā says her background in sport has laid the groundwork for a successful career. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Olympian Beatrice Faumuinā on how her background in sport has given her a growth mindset for her career, how she sets herself up for the day, and how her relationship with her mother has shaped her life.

The first thing I do without fail is a prayer in the morning. And that prayer is about being thankful for what I've received, it's a blessing to have a new day, and that sets me up for the rest of my day. It's also a wonderful way for me to wake up and be calm. I've got my set playlist in the car ready for the drive into town. And I run through exactly what's happening that day, and my goals for the week.

Presentation is important to me, it's also a time-saver. I have my outfit all ready, make-up ready, I have my skincare routine. It's a sequence. So, shower, dressed, and then it's into the facial care, and then it's makeup, breakfast and out the door. I've always believed that if you look good, you feel good, it's a great setup for the day.

To keep fit and healthy, I work with a trainer. We train three times a week in the gym. We do a variety of different fitness programmes and change it up every couple of months. Because I get to a point where I need to find what the next level is. But it's also really important for me that, even though I've had this incredible 20 years of being an athlete for New Zealand, redefining "what does the next best fitness level look like?" Removing all those facts and figures that I knew of, and starting afresh, is just a really good way to start.

If I were to change careers, I would definitely be in the people development space. Without doubt. I'm also in governance as well, I sit on four different boards. And it's always about how I serve New Zealand and other people so they can benefit from the work that we've been doing.

The values I live by are faith, family, friendship, and random acts of kindness. Those are the key components for me and why I've been able to do what I've done.

I'd describe myself as committed, hardworking, and loyal. Those would probably be the three things and for me, it's always going to be about my family.

As I get older, I realise I need to be more patient, to be kinder to myself as well, not to over-commit to too many projects.

The person who has had the biggest impact on my life is my mother, Roini. No doubt about it. We've done this together as mother and daughter. From when I was learning at high school, transitioning through different career paths, we sourced and went out to look for coaches, everything we've done is together. I think it's fundamentally important to recognise people who have always been there for you, have ridden the highs and lows, and someone that you can constantly confide in. And that's always been my mum.

Beatrice with her mother, Roini. Photo/Supplied.

I haven't experienced imposter syndrome; I think I've been more of a person willing to try many different things. But I'm probably more of a person who would ask "what's missing?" Fundamentally, sport was a great tool that gave me the feedback of understanding what my performance was. So, my mindset from a very young age has been focused on "Okay, this is where I am now, this is where I need to be. And here are the steps." So, it hasn't really changed going into the workforce. I'll ask the questions like, "Hey, look, I understand this. But what's missing? And who should I talk to?" to help me find a way forward.

When the going gets tough, I'm constantly talking to my coaches and my mentors. Asking for help is the fundamental first step.

An ambition of mine is to keep recognising that I'm in a good place. I'm also very grateful for what I have. And just be mindful every year to think about all the good things that have happened as well. Giving thanks and having really good health and wellbeing is important.

The thing that makes me happiest is time out with family and friends. To be honest, just being able to sit back, relax, have a great conversation. We get together, it's just conversation around a dinner table. We go out to cafes. It's nothing extraordinary. It's actually just spending time with your loved ones.

On Sundays, you'll find me at church. And then after that, having lunch with family and friends.

My best life hack is try and try again.

As told to Maxene London. This interview has been edited for clarity.

You can follow the Straight Up podcast, with Beatrice Faumuinā and broadcaster Niva Retimanu, at nzherald.co.nz, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.