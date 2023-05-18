Voyager 2022 media awards
Ockham NZ Book Awards: The Axeman’s Carnival wins Catherine Chidgey best fiction prize

By Paula Morris
6 mins to read
Catherine Chidgey. Photo / Ebony Lamb

“I’m very superstitious,” says Catherine Chidgey. The winner of the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for fiction – valued at a cool $64,000 – at this week’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards dressed up for the

