A novelist came close to missing a career-defining moment at this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, arriving at the ceremony in the nick of time to accept the top prize after a day of travel chaos.
Wellington-based author and director of the International Institute of Modern Letters at Victoria University, Damien Wilkins, won the coveted $65,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for Delirious on May 14.
But what should have been a routine journey to Auckland turned into a series of delays, detours, and near-misses worthy of a story in itself.
With “plenty of time” to spare when they checked in for their 1.45pm flight, Wilkins told the Herald that take-off was repeatedly delayed before the flight was cancelled.
“The earliest flight they could have put us on was a 7pm flight, which was the time of the start of the ceremony,” Wilkins said.
“I emailed the organiser of the festival saying, ‘Look, this has happened.’ And they said, ‘Okay, we can get you there, we have calculated if we really gun it through Auckland streets and you are on that flight, we can get you there just in time for the fiction award and that’ll be all right.’”
Onboard the plane, Wilkins learned that his friend and Te Herenga Waka University Press publisher, Fergus Barrowman, would read from Delirious in his absence.
“Caoimhe [McKeogh] the publicist texted me to say, ‘Fergus will read your extract ... if you can’t make it, let’s aim for that. So what are you choosing to read?’”
Wilkins recalled thinking there’d be no way he could make it to the ceremony in time, once collecting bags and navigating traffic was factored in.
“I thought I wasn’t going to get there. I thought I would just join the after party and it would have this strange thing of people coming up to me and saying, ‘Oh, you made it.’”
McKeogh told the Herald it was “surreal and awful to be sitting there in the auditorium tracking his flight and then their journey towards us, and watching time tick on”.
"Delirious is an incredible book, such a huge achievement for Damien, and we all felt miserable about the idea of him missing the ceremony that was celebrating that."
The obstacles continued to mount after landing in Auckland, with passengers unable to disembark from the back of the plane where Wilkins was seated.
“It was totally like being in a cartoon of some man having a dream about not getting to his appointment,” Wilkins said.
Picked up by a festival volunteer, Wilkins said they pulled some strings to get him along the motorway quickly. Yet roadworks in Waterview Tunnel led to another detour, and he began streaming the ceremony on his phone.
“A little bit before then, I guess I had become aware [I won the prize]. I thought, ‘Why are they really trying to get me there?’”
At the Aotea Centre, the ceremony’s MC, Miriama Kamo, and the band tried to keep things in order while the crowd waited for Wilkins’ belated arrival, and Barrowman read the chosen extract from Delirious.
“Fergus did a really nice job of reading the piece and in fact, he had literally just ... looked at it moments before getting up there,” Wilkins said.