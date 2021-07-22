NZ's Fix & Fogg nut butter brand announces partnership with US retailer Whole Foods Market

Wellington-based nut butter brand Fix & Fogg is announcing a partnership with US retailer Whole Foods Market. Photo / Supplied

Wellington-based nut butter brand Fix & Fogg is announcing a partnership with US retailer Whole Foods Market. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi peanut butter lovers can't go past a spoonful or two of Fix & Fogg, whether that's by the spoonful, on toast or in a fancy smoothie bowl - and Americans have gone nuts for the Wellington-based brand.

Now the award-winning company is launching their nut butters into wholefood stores in the US.

The signature specialty jars first became available to American buyers on Amazon in early 2018 and proved a huge hit - and now Fix & Fogg has announced its partnership with natural grocer Whole Foods Market.

Co-founders and husband and wife team Roman and Andrea Jewell started the company in 2013.

The couple were both successful international corporate lawyers until six years ago, when they were expecting their first baby and decided it was time for a change of tack. So they started up their own business selling gourmet nut butters in Wellington.

Fix & Fogg's founders say Whole Foods Market is a good fit with their company values. Photo / Supplied

Now Jewell says they're "thrilled" to be expanding into Whole Foods.

"Whole Foods Market has a passion for high-quality, all-natural foods and an excellent track record of sustainability and helping communities, so it's a perfect fit for Fix & Fogg and our values," he says.

Those values include being a "force for good" and giving back to the community, Jewell says.

Fix & Fogg's most popular flavours will be appearing in US stores, including their Everything Butter, Almond Butter with Cashew and Maple, Crunchy Almond Butter and Oaty Nut Butter (known as Granola Butter here and in Australia).

The brand gained a huge following from US peanut butter lovers after first appearing on Amazon.

New York Magazine called it the "best nut butter on the planet", while Jake Cohen, chef and author of New York Times best-selling cookbook Jew-ish, called it "the one brand that I think is superior to all".

Cohen named the Everything peanut butter as his favourite, calling it the "best nut butter on the planet".