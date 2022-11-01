Trial & Error's Sinead and Chris discover the best and the worst McDonald's mashups.

Trial & Error's Sinead and Chris discover the best and the worst McDonald's mashups.

NZ Police have entered the fray as the nation reels from the news that McDonald’s will no longer be adding sauce to their M&M McFlurry desserts, slamming the fast-food giant for making the unpopular change.

Maccas raised the ire of sweet-toothed Kiwis with the decision to withhold sauce from the popular desserts and it seems that the decision has also crossed the thin, blue line.

“Not only is it a crime that their milkshake machine is ‘out of order’ 16437269% of the time. McDonald’s have now removed the chocolate sauce from McFlurry’s,” police wrote on social media this morning.

“Sundaes and sauces go together like driving and wearing your seatbelt. Never get in the car without putting your seatbelt on, seatbelts save lives.

“We’re not mad, McDonald’s, we’re just disappointed.”

Their post was quickly flooded with support, with fast-food fans calling on cops to extend the long arm of law in other directions.

“Surely ask KFC to bring back Krushers,” one hopeful user wrote.

Kiwi customers took to social media to express their disappointment at McDonald’s for pulling the topping.

Ryan Williams, an avid fan of the popular ice cream dessert, shared his frustration over the lack of sauce after visiting McDonald’s on Auckland’s Constellation Drive with his friends.

“We thought we would bless our taste buds with the sugary sensation of an M&M McFlurry. However, our experience was rather anything but this,” Williams wrote on Facebook.

“Once we received our desserts, my mates and I were flabbergasted at the sight of the M&M McFlurry not having any ... sauce with it.”

After inquiring with staff, thinking they had simply forgotten the sauce or had run out, a young staff member told them they “no longer serve McFlurrys with sauce as this is new protocol”, Williams said.

Police and Ronald McDonald in happier times. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Other Facebook users shared their disappointment over McDonald’s decision to mess with a menu favourite.

“I’m not easily outraged. But this is an abomination.” one wrote.

“Outrageous, absolutely despicable,” said another.

McDonald’s responded to Williams’ Facebook complaint, explaining they had to remove the sauce to “reduce the overall sugar content” of the McFlurry “in line with a supplier’s global rules”.

With the changes, the McFlurry now has approximately 50 grams of sugar per serve.

“We understand this will be disappointing for some McFlurry fans, but unfortunately we are required to make the change in order to still be able to offer the M&M McFlurry,” a spokesperson posted.

Customers would still be able to add sauce to the McFlurrys if they wished, but it would no longer be served automatically.



