NZ musician Mel Parsons on how an abusive relationship inspired her latest music

Mel Parsons
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Singer-songwriter Mel Parsons.

Mel Parsons is a New Zealand singer-songwriter, who has been nominated for the Taite Prize and Album of the Year at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

Her latest song, Don’t Leave the Light On, details her own experience being in an abusive relationship. She explains why it felt like the

