NZ author Saraid de Silva faces residency loss due to arts funding cuts

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Author Saraid de Silva hopes to finish her second novel at a writer's residency later this year - but only if funding can be found. Photo / Synthia Bahati

  • Saraid de Silva fears losing her Randell Cottage residency due to Government arts funding cuts.
  • The residency’s funding shortfall is caused by Creative NZ pulling its grant for the stipend.
  • De Silva, longlisted for two prestigious writing prizes, says artists shouldn’t have to fight for crumbs.

Saraid de Silva would rather be writing her second novel than emails asking for money.

The author, whose debut novel was this year longlisted for both the Britain’s Women’s Prize for Fiction and New Zealand’s national book awards, fears losing a crucial live-in residency to funding cuts.

“This

