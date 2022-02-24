A British emergency room nurse has shared an Uber driver's messages after she placed a Macca's order. Photo / TikTok

Women have been sharing the desperate measures they take to avoid unwanted attention from male delivery drivers after a nurse was allegedly "harassed" by an Uber Eats driver.

After completing a 12-hour shift in an emergency ward, British woman Justine ordered a McDonald's breakfast from the food delivery app.

When the driver arrived at her home, Justine revealed in a TikTok video she was forced to entertain him for a while as he was "talking too much".

But eventually she shut down the conversation by telling him she had to go to sleep.

"He then messaged me on the app," she explained in the clip which has been viewed over a million times since it was shared on Monday.

"Just look because I'm speechless. I could scream."

In screenshots from the Uber app, the driver can be seen asking if she was "single, married or have a boyfriend".

Justine lied, telling him she had a boyfriend, but the driver insisted on knowing how long they'd been together and said he wanted her to keep his number in case she wanted to go out with him "one day".

She claimed: "He kept calling me from different mobile numbers and he was lingering outside my flat and I live on my own."

When the app asked Justine to rate her experience, she hoped that would stop him from messaging her – but instead claims he started calling her instead.

She continued: "Not only does this man have my mobile number now, he has my address!"

Justine's experience prompted other women to share the lengths they are forced to take to ward off unwanted attention from men.

"I have a male name on my app, might help make the boyfriend idea more real. Unfortunate but helpful," one said.

"I got a delivery driver sacked for something like this – he kept asking me out on a date and tried to stop me shutting the door," another said.

And one said she no longer orders takeaway when home alone after a particularly scary experience.

"I had a food delivery driver visit me the next day to 'check I was OK'. I don't order takeout when I'm alone anymore."

Others shared their fury at the situation, stating his behaviour was "not OK" and he needs to be "reported".

Justine tagged the popular food delivery app in the video's caption, writing: "POV you finish a 12.5 hour shift in A&E and get harassed by your Uber Eats driver #ubereats @Uber Eats sort your people out."

In a follow-up video, Justine explained she reported the driver on Uber Eats – who explained they would look into it for her.