'Not that good': Restaurant owner's hilariously honest review of own food

When customers leave restaurant reviews you expect a range of feedback from the quality of food to the standard of service.

But one restaurant has attracted some customers and a number of laughs after leaving a review about an item on their own menu.

The owner of popular Chinese restaurant AuntDai's in Montreal, Canada, has given her views about each meal that is available on their menu.

While the majority of the owner's notes are positive, there was one menu item where she left a rather funny yet honest review about her feelings on the food.

AuntDai's Orange Beef dish may be popular, but the owner doesn't think it's a top choice.

In a rather funny yet honest take, the owner wrote: "Comparing to our General Tao Chicken, this one is not THAT good.

"Anyway, I am not big fan of North American Chinese food and it's your call."

One owner has left a rather honest review about their own menu dish. Photo / AuntDai

The review sparked some enjoyment on social media, with a number of people saying the review is "amazing" yet "refreshing".

"Omg, read the Orange Beef item. So good," one person wrote.

Another said: "Oh wow amazing! That's so funny. At least they're honest. Wish it was like that on all menus."

While talking down the Orange Beef dish, they did talk up the General Tao Chicken, which they claim is better than the Orange Beef.

"More than once, more than twice, our customers told me AuntDai has the best General Tao Chicken in Montreal.

"Hands half way down or three quarters way down maybe, I am no expert on North American Chinese food but I like our General Tao a lot, a lot more than what I would have thought.

"I am really proud we have this great dish."

It's not the only menu item where the owner has been brutally honest.

Commenting on the Peanut Sauce dish, she wrote: "I don't know why but peanut sauce chicken is liked by a lot of customers at AuntDai."

The restaurant opened in 2014 when the owner was inspired by her friend's mum's cooking after visiting while on holiday from China.