Martha Louise, 52, said the restless spirit haunted her for years when she was a teenager.

Waffen SS general Wilhelm Rediess was responsible for the mass deportation of Jewish Norwegians to death camps. Photo / National Archives and Records Administration

She told the Modern Royalty podcast: “When I moved into this room, I became terribly afraid of the dark. And there was a man staring at me.”

“I told everyone. Every night, my nannies or my parents would look behind the curtains, pull them back and say, ‘Look, there is no one behind the curtains. There is no one here’.”

Martha Louise said she only learnt the horrific truth decades later when her father, now King Harald V, revealed the room’s macabre past.

She had reminded her father of the haunting and he told, “Oh, that’s the room where the Nazi general took his own life.”

Martha Louise, who is fourth in line to Norway’s throne, told the podcast she thought: “It’s only now that you are telling me this?”

Death camps

Rediess lived like a king in Norway after the 1940 invasion. He was directly responsible for the mass deportation of Jewish Norwegians to death camps, where they were murdered.

He rose from SS-Obergruppenführer and police leader to a general of the Waffen SS in 1944.

Asbjoern Svarstad, a World War II expert, told local media that Rediess was found dead on a sofa in what became the princess’s bedroom when she was 14.

Martha Louise is a self-styled clairvoyant, who claims to have spoken to angels. She is the eldest child of King Harald V, but he will be succeeded by her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon.

She had to step down from royal duties in 2022 over her partner Durek Verrett’s controversial views and accusations she was using her royal title for profit.

Princess Martha Louise with her partner Durek Verrett, who claims to have risen from the dead and to have predicted the 9/11 attacks. Photo / Instagram @princessmarthalouise

Verrett, 49, claims to be a “sixth-generation shaman”, believes sadness causes child cancer and sold medallions online to ward off Covid-19.

The Hollywood guru claims to have risen from the dead and to have predicted the 9/11 attacks.

The couple run an alternative medicine business and are set to be married, with King Harald’s blessing, on August 31.

“To those of you who feel the need to criticise: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfils me,” the princess said in a social media post defending the relationship in 2019.

It will be Martha Louise’s second marriage. Her first husband was the writer Ari Behn and the couple had three daughters before they divorced in 2017.

Behn, who struggled with depression, took his own life on Christmas Day 2019 at the age of 47.