One celebrity has voiced her distaste for next year's Met Gala theme. Photo / AP

Next year's theme for the Met Gala has already been announced but not everyone is impressed.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it will present Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 which will honour the Chanel fashion designer, who died in 2019 aged 85.

While many in the fashion world idolised the icon, one actress had some thoughts on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's selected theme.

Taking to Instagram, Jameela Jamil wrote a lengthy post along with screenshots of quotes Lagerfeld made in interviews and called him a "bigoted white" man.

The first image on her post showed a black and white portrait of the late German-born designer with a caption over top of it reading, "Nope".

Actress Jameela Jamil has called out Vogue for their choice of theme. Photo / Instagram

She went on to slam the creator saying while he was "supremely talented" she believed he used his platform in a "distinctly hateful way, mostly, towards women".

The Good Place actress claimed the designer showed "no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked … there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts".

She then questioned why Wintour has chosen to celebrate him "when there are so many amazing designers out there who aren't bigoted white men?"

The late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld will be the theme for next year's Met Gala. Photo / AP

"Sorry, but no. This isn't the 90s. We didn't fight all this s**t just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people's skinny faves … come on now," she said.

The actress included photos in her post of screenshots from interviews Lagerfeld did during his career including one in which he told German magazine Focus that "no one wants to see curvy women".

While Wintour is yet to respond to Jamil's comments, The Met – where the event is held – gave more information about the gala.

CNBC reported Max Hollein, a director at The Met, issued a press release that said, "This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld's boundless imagination and passion for innovation,"

The pieces will also be accompanied by Lagerfeld's sketches.

Anna Wintour, Lin Manuel Miranda, Tom Ford, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend The 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

The Met Gala is always a highly anticipated invite-only event that takes place on the first Monday in May and has been dubbed fashion's most influential night.

With celebrities, influencers and media personalities alike attending, it is hosted by Wintour alongside other hosts of her choosing.

This year's hosts included Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Next year's co-chairs are yet to be announced.