She says her youthful looks largely come down to her healthy lifestyle. Photo Instagram/Risa Hirako

A stunning model is going viral for her “incredible” age-defying looks.

Japanese model Risa Hirako has shocked her fans after revealing she is 51 years old.

Many of her followers cannot believe the influencer can be older than 25, thanks to her youthful appearance.

The stunning model has been inundated with requests for her to reveal her skincare routine, but Risa says it is all down to her living a healthy lifestyle.

She often touches on the benefits of eating healthy organic meals, keeping your skin hydrated, and getting outside to enjoy nature on a regular basis.

The model is actually 51 years old. Photo / Instagram/Risa Hirako

“Try to eat organic foods and use organic products as much as possible,” she wrote on Instagram. “And try to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated for 24hrs.”

Whenever she gets out to enjoy the sun, Risa is always seen wearing a hat and protective clothes to shield from harmful UV rays.

Many of her followers also say that her chic fashion choices and trendy hair and makeup styles help to keep her looking young.

Posting different meals on Instagram, Risa is seen eating healthy and balanced foods such as avocado on toast, fruit smoothies and plenty of green tea.

She always wears a hat and SPF when outdoors. Photo / Instagram/Risa Hirako

Fans of Risa have been stunned after finding out her real age, with the model receiving hundreds of comments from followers who “refuse to believe it”.

“Risa Hirako is 51 years old. Let that blow your mind this morning” one wrote on Twitter, which rapidly went viral.

“She literally looks half her age,” said another.

“I refused to believe it.”

“She can’t be a day over 25, I feel like this has to be a joke,” posted one.

“I need her to drop her beauty routine right now.”

“She looks younger than me, and I’m 24,” wrote another.

“Dying to know her secrets.”