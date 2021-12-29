'No way back' for Prince Andrew after Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Prince Andrew is unlikely to be able to return to life as a working royal, according to royal experts. Photo / Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of five of the six charges laid against her, but the verdict changes little for Prince Andrew, according to royal experts.

Prince Andrew is now considered a "busted flush" due to his friendship with billionaire paedophile Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, a royal expert revealed to the Daily Mail.

Maxwell was found by the jury to have been a willing accomplice for the late Epstein and the Duke of York's lawyers will try to have the civil lawsuit brought by his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre thrown out of court early next month.

However, today's result will make that much more difficult and royal observers believe that even a legal victory for Andrew would not be enough to remove the stigma that is now attached to his royal brand or change public perceptions.

"He's a busted flush," one seasoned royal expert told the Daily Mail.

"Unfortunately for Andrew, it's no longer so much about evidence and proof, or what if anything went on with Virginia Giuffre - it's all about public perception.

"Andrew's handling of this whole affair, coupled with his car crash Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, have made him into a toxic brand for the rest of the Royal Family.

"Only the Queen, who has always considered him as her favourite, remains loyal, while the other Royals are keen to keep him at arm's length."

Andrew stepped back from royal duties and officially is not working as a royal until the case is resolved. However, experts believe it will be near impossible for him to take his place in public duties ever again.

The Duke was frequently mentioned by the prosecution in the Maxwell trial, as a friend of Epstein and Maxwell, a visitor to the billionaire's townhouse in Manhattan and his private island Little St James.

It is understood that Andrew visited the island at least four times on the infamous Lolita Express, Epstein's private jet.

Prince Andrew's friends and legal team have claimed the photo could have been faked. Photo / Getty Images

There is also the now-infamous photo of Andrew with his arm around the waist of his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was 17 at the time. Prince Andrew's lawyers claim he does not recall the occasion in London.

Prince Andrew and his legal team strongly deny Ms Giuffre's allegations that he slept with her as a 17-year-old sex slave after she claimed to have been trafficked to him at the London house.

In fact, sources close to Andrew and legal counsel have even gone as far as to suggest the photo could have been faked entirely and bolster his claims of innocence.