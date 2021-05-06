Nine-year-old's savage note left for 'idiot' dog owners who ruin his walks

Many people supported the author's message. Photo / 123rf

If you own a dog, you should know to pick up your dog's mess when you're out and about for a walk. But unfortunately, some dog owners don't.

One nine-year-old wants dog owners to know that doing so makes you a "lazy idiot" - and if he's responsible enough to clean up after his dog, you should be too.

One day a walker in the United Kingdom spotted a laminated warning note stapled to a wooden post and it was clearly left by someone who was fed up.

Many Reddit users found the poster very funny and the majority agreed. Photo / Reddit

The note read: "Clean up your dog poo it's disgusting. I hate it its always on my shoes and my brothers and sisters which then gets walked into our house [sic].

"It's not good your very lazy. I'm very annoyed you are an idiot if you don't pick it up. Start now. If I can pick it up at age nine then you should be able to do it to.

"No matter how old you are or where your from pick it up!!!! Please it's horrible all the way down the road.

"Would you like it if it was on your shoes it's always on mine but if you pick it up then it shouldn't be.

"Poo bags are £1 for 100 so go buy some and pick up your dog's poo or find a stick and flick it into the hedge so then its not on the path its not hard at all ..."

Sharing the image to Reddit with the caption: "Found on a walk, let that be a message to all dog owners!' and racked up plenty of comments as many people joined in on the rant."

The post created many laughs among Reddit users who agreed with the angry poster.

"I'm more concerned at the moment there is a currently a very angry 9yr old running around the countryside with a heavy duty staple gun," one user said.

"What I hate even more is people picking up their dog's poo, putting it into a plastic bag and then tossing said bag into the hedgerow or hanging it on trees... at this point I prefer you flick it to the side, it's less environmentally harmful. People are f*ing idiots," said another.