Nicola Peltz with her father, Nelson Peltz. Photo / Instagram

The 27-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of herself and her new husband, Brooklyn Petlz Beckham, 23, sharing a kiss as they celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover in Miami. She captioned the loved-up shot: "Happy Passover" and added a heart emoji.

Nicola also posted a shirtless picture of her new husband, with the caption "married life". And, while Nicola and Brooklyn were celebrating Passover in Miami, his family were enjoying Easter in the UK.

Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham. Photo / Instagram

Booklyn's father, David, shared a picture of himself sharing a carrot with the family's pet rabbit and wrote: "Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham's coco @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

Brooklyn and Nicola recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nicola's family's sprawling Palm Beach estate. At the reception, David "shed a tear" during an emotional speech about his son and his new wife, also recalling a special time during the first few moments of Brooklyn's life, leaving everyone misty-eyed.

Newly married Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate Passover by posting on their Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

A source told The Sun newspaper: 'David's speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him. He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn't want to let anyone get in. David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech."

Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham in her wedding dress. Photo / Instagram

David also gifted the pair an electric Jaguar car as a wedding present.

The stunning baby blue car was specially commissioned. The inside is adorned with light cream. On the technical side, there are uprated brakes, suspension and steering.