Newstalk ZB host D'Arcy Waldegrave shares his experiences of living with ADHD. Photo / Alex Burton

This story deals with depression. Helpline information is provided at the end of the story.

For Men’s Health Week, D’Arcy Waldegrave shares his experiences of living with ADHD.

When were you diagnosed with ADHD and were you surprised at the diagnosis?

I was first diagnosed five years ago. I had sailed downhill mentally again with alarming pace and, at the insistence of a good friend, I booked an appointment to address it. I was diagnosed but resisted medication until late last year after another intense depressive episode. I went back, got assessed again and acquiesced to the wants of the professionals.

What are some of your symptoms?

The shrinks couldn’t believe that I didn’t know, I’m a cookie cutter case apparently. Go figure. I’m very impatient. I build multiple outcomes in my head for even the simplest issue. I start many projects, get bored quickly, then walk away. I’ve made choices without knowing or caring about what they may result in. Reckless. I have excessive energy and enthusiasm. I’m quite exhausting to be around!

Before being diagnosed, how did your symptoms affect your mental health and your day-to-day life?

The inability to focus fully on a task required a lot of mental horsepower to overcome. The impatience meant I lost my cool too often and too quickly.

How has ADHD impacted your relationships with your friends and family - pre-diagnosis, and now you have a treatment plan?

ADHD is part of who I am. I’m sure it’s impacted my family and friends, but predominantly in a positive manner. I wouldn’t have the spark, or sometimes explosion, that has kept me interested in the vagaries of existence. When my depression (medicated for since 2003) and ADHD collide, the results aren’t the easiest for me or people close to me. I’m not very good at hiding how I feel, and the world gets to hear all about it. Destructive.

How has going on medication changed your life?

Lisdixamphetamine has been insanely good. I’ve kept the good parts of ADHD, but now I can maintain focus, not overthink the tiniest of issues and not become overwhelmed with all my internal noise.

Were you hesitant about taking medication? If so, why? And how did you overcome those hesitations?

I was hesitant. But I was at the end of my ability to cope and needed help. I wasn’t afraid of medication per se, but I was unsure how these drugs would blunt me. That was the hurdle in front of me.

ADHD can positively impact creativity and enthusiasm when managed well. Photo / Alex Burton

Are there any side effects to the medication? Do the positive effects outweigh any negative side effects?

My appetite has waned, but it was never great. Food is fuel to me, nothing else. Some people eat for joy, I eat to not die.

What advice would you give to other men who think they might have ADHD but are yet to be diagnosed?

Get help. Ask questions. If you can afford it, act now. If you can’t, get on a public waiting list as soon as you can. ADHD takes on several guises; once you know yours, you can start working on making it work for you.

What would you like men who have recently been diagnosed to know? What advice would you give them?

ADHD is mostly positive for me. I call it my lovely ADHD; it mostly enhances who I am and what I do. Knowing what I was blessed with has been enormously helpful, it helped me understand who I am.

What are some of the positive aspects of having ADHD?

We’re all different, we all possess varying degrees of mad. Don’t hide from it, accept it, work with it.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Seek help, knowledge is power.

Men’s Health Week runs from June 10-16 this year. For more information, visit menshealthweek.co.nz

For more information about ADHD, and support resources, visit adhd.org.nz