The moment Kim Kardashian's daughter North West stepped out in a pair of mini-Yeezys (and a head-to-toe custom outfit designed by her father, Kanye West), kids clothes took a very fashionable new turn.

Whether it's Stormi Webster (Kylie Jenner's daughter) or Blue Ivy (whose parents are Beyonce and Jay-Z), stars are driving the "mini me" trend where children wear co-ordinated designer, looks similar to their parents.

From designer brands to chain stores, kids' clothes are increasingly being made of fabrics and in styles and shapes that mimic the grown-up lines.

Australian designers Aje, camilla and marc, and Zimmermann are having huge success with their children's collections, as is UK-based online retailer Next.

Luxe labels including Gucci and Burberry can command as much as $3000 to $4000 per outfit for their kids' clothes, in a high-end spin on the "mini me" trend.

Wearing Air Jordans and diamond earrings, Kylie Jenner recently posted a photo of Stormi wearing a Hermès backpack, reportedly worth $16,735.

Perhaps on the more accessible scale, Zimmermann's kids' collection includes tiered dresses ($175) and skirts ($150), along with tiny bathers (around $90) and even jumpsuits.

Syndey designer camilla and marc expanded its hugely influential women's C&M loungewear line to include kids' pieces, spanning jersey pants ($80) to tees ($60-$80) in tiny sizes.

Aje creative director Edwina Forest said the mini me trend was growing among Australian designers, with the Brisbane-born brand releasing a limited edition line of Aje kids' logo T-shirts, which are known to sell out.

"It's always been quite popular and perhaps instinctive to dress your little one as a mini me," Forest said.

"As a new mother of one, I can't wait to see my daughter's own little aesthetic come through."

Describing sales of its kids' tees as "incredibly well-received", Forest said the label was looking to expand its mini-collection, which currently boasts $75 Aje crew neck cotton tops in sizes 0-8, in black and white.

"For now, (Aje co-founder) Adrian (Norris) and I love to keep the styles limited-edition and feeling special, so we offer the kids' tee specifically as a capsule injection throughout season." Forest said the key to pulling off the parent-and-child dressing alike trend was to keep it "practical" and "effortless", and not necessarily head-to-toe identical.

"It's so practical and effortless (if it's) a simplistic tee that you can … really wear day in and out," Forest said.

For Next, the mini me trend is huge business globally, with the British retailer – which has its own dedicated Australian site – designing co-ordinated collections with family dressing in mind.

"Retailers like Next.com.au, which sells men's, women's and kidswear all in one, are definitely helping to drive the 'couples dressing' and 'family dressing' trends that are transpiring around the globe," Next's international spokeswoman Chantelle Binley said.

"We are designing new collections and ranges that offer fashionable choices for women, men and kids alike, and often consider complementary patterns, colours and designs."

The trend has grown even more prominent during the Covid-19 lockdown era, with the dominance of activewear and comfort-dressing.

"With kids spending long days in the house, playing in the backyard, or sitting in front of the computer for virtual school lessons, it's so important that they are wearing clothes that are comfortable, high-quality, and can be worn over and over again," Binley said.

Bestsellers of the moment include Next's signature "multipacks", which feature florals, stripes and animal designs.

"Matching pyjamas, loungewear or tracksuit sets are particularly popular among families," Binley said, noting the popularity of prints for both kids and adults.

"Families have a lot of fun matching each other with similar colours, patterns and tones for a really cohesive family-friendly look."

Perhaps they have been browsing Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed for inspiration.