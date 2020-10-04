The Queen says the pandemic has shown the importance of the news industry as it provides "trusted, reliable sources of information" in a dramatically changing world.

She highlighted the "vital" public service role it has played, particularly given the proliferation of social media.

The sovereign also described the news industry's efforts to support communities as "invaluable", thanks to campaigns, fundraising efforts and volunteering drives.

In a message to mark the launch of Journalism Matters Week, run by the News Media Association (NMA) trade body, she writes: "The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally.

"As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital."

The Queen added: "The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic have been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world."

Just this weekend, the Duchess of Cornwall spoke to the Daily Mail about the saddening toll of isolation and loneliness that the pandemic has heaped on the nation's older generation.

The Queen has commended the efforts of journalists in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Today sees the launch of the NMA's Journalism Matters Week, which celebrates journalism in the UK.

Commenting on the Queen's support for its new campaign, NMA chairman Henry Faure Walker said: "In the news media industry, part of our job has been to help our readers make sense of these unprecedented events. We have reported on every twist and turn of the local and national lockdowns and kept you up to date with vital public health information. We have held power to account and robustly challenged the decision-makers on your behalf.

"Sometimes, our role has been to seek clarity amid confusion from the authorities, and toxic misinformation about coronavirus spread by bad actors on social media."

He added: "The local and national news media have been a fundamental part of the country's response to coronavirus and will continue to be so."