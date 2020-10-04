As New Zealanders start to store away their winter woollies and put out the sunblock and cut-off shorts, it's impossible to deny that warmer days are on the way.

And what's more Kiwi summer than days by the water, sipping a drink out of the chilly bin, laughing with your mates, throwing out a shaka and sporting your finest jandals.

But summer 2020 is set to look a little different, and for once it's nothing to do with Covid.

No, this year it's all about alcoholic seltzer, the drink that first made waves across the US - White Claw summer anyone? - has well and truly hit New Zealand shores.

But before you go ripping the tab off that can, we delve into what on Earth seltzer is, why it's so popular and why you might never go back.

What is it?

There are several ways you can make an alcoholic seltzer, some varieties are wine-based, some are cider or beer-based and "hard seltzers" are spirit-based.

Beer style seltzer contains fewer calories and about half the carbs of beer, it's lower in sugar as it's sweetened with fruit flavouring.

Fiona Marston, senior marketing manager at DB Breweries told the Herald that the difference in their Club Setter, a beer style seltzer, comes down to the lightness.

"Beer seltzer is an exciting addition to the beer category and will cater to the changing tastes of consumers. DB's beer seltzers are brewed using the same standard ingredients and processes as other beers, adapted to deliver a lighter seltzer style."

"With 100 per cent natural fruit flavour, low sugar (with 1.7g per can) and less than 100 calories per serve, Club Setter Seltzer has been developed to cater to the growing cultural trend towards living a balanced lifestyle."

Hard seltzer like White Claw and Smirnoff seltzer has hard alcohol added to it, such as gin or vodka and is not brewed like a beer seltzer is.

Brewing process

Beer seltzer is made similarly to beer: through fermentation. The flavouring comes from real fruit, which makes it arguably a healthier option than sugar-laden RTDs. Who remembers the KGB hangovers of 2006?

The key difference between standard beer and beer seltzer is a lower ratio of malt and hops and a lower boiling temperature. The colour is also much more clear.

Where did the trend come from?

The drink first came on the scene in 2013, with the creation of SpikedSeltzer. Its immediate popularity has since spawned other brands, such as White Claw, Bud Light seltzer, Truly and Smirnoff.

While the US can't get enough hard seltzer it's just the start for the New Zealand market with drinks such as Club Setter launching.

"New Zealand often closely follows the US in beverage trends and we have seen a growing local desire for more light, alternative drink options," said Marston.

"Club Setter Seltzer is New Zealand's response to the growing global seltzer trend, with the category rapidly accelerating in growth over the last five years. In the United States alone, the seltzer category is estimated to reach US$4.5 billion in 2020, almost tripling in value with a predicted 270 per cent increase from 2019.

When and how to drink it?

A perfect summer-time option, drink seltzer chilled either straight from the can, over ice in a glass, or right out the chilly bin at a barbecue and make it Kiwi as.