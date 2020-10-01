A Brazilian woman who woke from a 78-day coma has been left heartbroken after waking to find her mum had run off with her husband.

The woman, Kamylla Wanessa Cordeiro de Melo, met her husband when she was 25 and they later married in 2013.

The couple also shared a 6-year-old son that they had following a "complicated pregnancy".

However, four years after they married, Cordeiro de Melo suffered a stroke following bariatric surgery to regulate her hormones.

"At the end of 2017, I needed to have bariatric surgery," Kamylla told Brazilian news outlet No Amazonas é assim.

"The idea was not to lose weight but to take care of my hormonal rates. After operating, I had a stroke and needed to be hospitalised again."

However, following surgery, Cordeiro de Melo fell into a coma for 78-days and was placed in intensive care.

But instead of gathering by her side in support, Cordeiro de Melo claims her mum stole her husband in her time of need and later married him.

"During this period, my mother – I swear I can't call her a mother anymore – went to my house to help my husband take care of my son who at the time, was 4 years old," she told Marie Claire, according to The Sun.

"Only later did I learn that in the four months I spent in the hospital, much of the time between life and death, my ex had only visited me twice and my mother, none."

When she awoke from the coma, Cordeiro de Melo's father picked her up from the hospital and told her the news, that his wife and her husband were having an affair.

Cordeiro de Melo said she experienced the "worst pain" in her life when she heard the news.

"It looked like he was being stabbed in the chest, a mixture of disappointment and disbelief," she said of her dad.

Cordeiro de Melo said she didn't have a great relationship with her mother, who she felt was always competing with her, due to their 20-year age gap.

"As a teenager, around 13, 14 years old, my mother started to compete with me," she said.

"(She) said that my clothes were better suited to her, that her food was better ... Nothing I did was good enough."

Cordeiro de Melo called her mother after leaving the hospital to confront her. Her mother confirmed the news and said she was "very happy" with her former son-in-law.

She added that her mum and ex-husband also proudly flaunt their relationship to make things harder.

"I recently learned that my mother is keen to celebrate their relationship anniversary on March 2, without even disguising that she started going out with my then-husband while I was in the hospital," Cordeiro de Melo said.

Her mum and her ex-husband later got married, and her son sees his father a few times a week, by court order.

Cordeiro de Melo has managed to put the betrayal behind her and is has been dating a "nice guy".