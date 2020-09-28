The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to appear on their own reality television show, their spokesman has said, after it was reported they have signed up to a "fly-on-the-wall" series as part of their Netflix deal.

The reported docu-series was to be focused on their work and philanthropy but will still offer viewers a glimpse of their new life in the US, The Sun claim, with cameras following them for three months.

But a spokesman for the Sussexes this morning denied the story, saying: "The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows."

Although he did not rule out a suggestion that the couple would ever make a documentary focused on their work, a source said there are no plans in the pipeline.

It comes after they signed a deal, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million ($196 million), with the streaming giant in early September.

A Netflix spokesman said: "The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

A source for the Sussexes said the Sun report was "rumour and speculation", reiterating that only two programmes had been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex this year stepped down as working royals, leaving for America in pursuit of personal and financial freedom.

The couple have set up a production firm to create their films and documentaries and are committed to diverse hiring practices for its key roles, Netflix has indicated.