A senior Channel 10 journalist has been targeted in a Twitter backlash after she posted a two word tweet today.

Senior journalist Candice Wyatt tweeted "Bye Bye" with a waving hand emoji following Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos' announcement that she'd resigned.

Wyatt shared Mikakos' own tweet with her full statement regarding her resignation. The short tweet has prompted a fierce response on social media, with hundreds of responses and quotes.

Candice Wyatt's tweet sparked a flurry of outrage.

Countless social media users responded with outrage to the tweet, accusing Wyatt of political bias.

Advertisement

Political commentator Peter van Onselen said he agreed Mikakos needed to resign, but he called the criticism of the former health minister a "childish pile on".

Author John Birmingham replied to the tweet with a meme, asking Wyatt, "U wot mate?".

Jonathan Green, an ABC presenter and the editor of literary journal Meanjin shared the tweet, appearing to mock Wyatt's role as a senior journalist.

Journalist Peter Brent also shared a screenshot of a tweet Ms Wyatt later retweeted, calling for Ms Mikakos' resignation.

"Andrews has lost the Channel 10 newsreader vote," Mr Brent said.

Jenny Mikakos has to go under the circumstances. The way she has done it, and the fact that she has done it, speaks to her integrity as both a minister and representative. The childish pile on by some says much more about them than the outgoing minister. https://t.co/Ztu13L9vfh — Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) September 26, 2020