Over the ditch the humble Freddo Frog has been given a revamp, but does not look like it will be coming here.

In Australia the Cadbury Freddo Frog is getting a 3D makeover to celebrate its 90th year.

Similar to a Kinder Surprise, the chocolate frog will now have a hollow inside filled with little animal-shaped candies.

Cadbury New Zealand said the upgraded Freddo may come to the country.

"It's something we're keeping an eye on and may consider for New Zealand down the road," Head of Marketing for Cadbury New Zealand Will Papesch told the Herald.

Fear not, Papesch said exciting things are in the works for Freddo.



Cadbury made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the change would be an environmentally friendly one.

The new Freddo is wrapped with recyclable foil packaging, with the new design intended to bring "colourful fun" without the added plastic.

Australian Cadbury marketing manager Kate Watson said the change was an "exciting new chapter" for the beloved character.

"For 90 years, Freddo has given generations of Australians shared moments of wonder and joy," she said.

"During what's been a challenging time for us all, Freddo 3D Adventure encourages us to be free-spirited and adventurous, urging us to embrace our curiosity and appreciate the world around us."

Freddo will don four fresh looks for the new product, including space suits, snorkels and swimming costume, as he adventures around the world, with Cadbury hoping the new range will generate a collecting craze.

Every year Freddo will explore a new part of the world, with new themes expected to change his costumes and the shape of the candy animals inside.

The new 25g chocolate will sell for A$2.50 and is in stores now.

- In additional reporting with News.co.au