One of Sydney's elite private schools has been hit with another controversy, just hours after vile muck-up day challenges set by Year 12 students were uncovered.

Students from Shore School in North Sydney have been filmed labelling some of Sydney's poorest suburbs as the "worst" in the area, with one student labelling residents "druggos".

The video was uploaded to TikTok by popular creator Fonzie Gomez and showed boys in the Shore school uniform being asked to name the "worst" suburbs in Sydney.

A group of four boys all name Blacktown, in Sydney's west, as one of the worst suburbs.

When asked why, one boy simply says "because it's Blacktown", before another jumps in, adding "yeah, druggos".

One of the other boys claimed there were "too many eshays" in the suburb. "Eshays" are characterised as groups of teenagers, mainly boys, that wear branded clothing, bum bags and are often associated with muggings and violence.

Other students claimed Bankstown, in Sydney's southwest, was the worst suburb, with one boy also naming "eshays" as the reason for his answer, claiming "they'll roll ya".

Another boy branded Mt Druitt, also in western Sydney, as the worst suburb, saying it was full of "lame thugs and eshays".

There was one student whose answer was very different to his peers, naming the affluent suburb of Mosman as the worst due to "the rich kids" living there.

The video has since been taken down.

News.com.au contacted Shore School but was told the school would not be commenting on the video.

This isn't the first time students have sparked fury with a TikTok video. The school was blasted last week after students uploaded footage showing off the campus facilities.

In the video, students showed off the Shore "recovery pool", a "harbour view library" and a "50 mill gym".

The school later ordered students to take the clip down but not before it went viral, with students from public schools using the video to show the stark comparison between their own facilities.

NSW Greens MLC David Shoebridge branded the video "deeply offensive", saying it showed how unfair it was that private schools continue to get public funding.