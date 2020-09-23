Harry and Meghan have been criticised for "interfering" in US politics after speaking out about the upcoming presidential election.

They told voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" amid what Meghan called "the most important election of our lifetime", according to The Sun.

Many critics have said it's an attempt by the royals to get their fans to vote Trump out of office.

Harry is not eligible to vote in the November election and has also never voted in the UK, as royals are meant to stay politically neutral.

Viewers slammed the Sussexes, saying that the election and politics in general was none of their business.

"None of his business, he is purely a guest in the country," one responded to Harry's comment.

Another wrote, "Completely inappropriate, especially from Harry."

"This sounds like foreign interference in the US election," another commented.

"I think we need a special counsel to investigate."

UK broadcaster Piers Morgan was also quick to share his opinion.

"Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election and effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behaviour for a member of the royal family," he said.

"Tell Harry to mind his own barking business. Stop thinking politics in America," another said.

Meghan and Harry have come under fire for commenting on the US election. Photo / Getty Images

In the video clip broadcast by Time 100, the magazine's yearly list of the world's most influential people, Meghan said: "Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is.

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.

"Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Harry said it was "vital" to reject hate speech, online negativity and misinformation.

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourselves in someone else's shoes.

"Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act."

UK law doesn't explicitly forbid royals from voting, but there is an expectation that they remain politically neutral and do not take part in elections.

But it seems that Harry and Meghan are forging their own path with their move to the US.

Meghan met with Gloria Steinem last month for an interview during which she expressed how excited she was to see a woman of colour, Kamala Harris, on the Democratic ticket.

Before she married Harry in 2018. she also mocked the then-candidate Donald Trump during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Meghan called Trump "misogynistic and divisive" and spoke about her support for Hillary Clinton.