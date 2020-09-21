A mum of five in the United States has divided the internet after sharing her unusual sleeping arrangement on TikTok.

Amanda Scott, known as @littlesouthernwife, shared how she and her husband had designed a custom bed that allowed their young children to co-sleep with them.

"Eight years ago my husband made our family bed so we could co sleep with our littlies," Scott explained in the TikTok video, which has since been viewed more than 4.7 million times.

"It's a king and queen mattress pushed together in a handmade bed frame. We use two fitted sheets and comforters and skip the top sheet."

Advertisement

But while plenty said the big bed was their dream sleeping situation others weren't happy, pointing out the potential dangers that co-sleeping with small children posed.

"You can still have a bond without putting their lives at risk. Good luck when they're older and can't self soothe or sleep alone," one commenter wrote.

"I was like OMG what a good idea until I saw 'co-sleeping'," one person commented, while another added: "Co-sleeping is a big NO!"

However, Scott defended their sleeping arrangement, saying they had "co-slept for 8 years" and it "works for our fam".

Other mums agreed with Scott, saying that people needed to "stop hating" co-sleeping if they hadn't tried it.

"All the Karens need to go away … her kids. her choice!" one person wrote. "Bugs me people think they can have an opinion on HER LIFE! It's a beautiful thing mum!"

Influencer Amanda Scott and her husband designed a custom bed that allowed their kids to co-sleep with them. Photo / Supplied

But some only had other more, ahem, practical concerns like how did she and her husband manage to get any private time.

"Only curiosity is does it impact intimacy between mum and dad? Otherwise you do you," one person wrote, while another added: "All I want to know is how you manage 'mum and dad time'."

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Scott said that she "did not expect for our bed video to go viral" and clarified the co-sleeping arrangement, explaining that her older children sleep in their own beds.

"They make the transition when they are ready and we fully support them and encourage them to sleep in their beds," she said.

"They are also super independent for those worried."

Amanda explained that she and her husband still managed to get private time too – just not in their bed.

"My husband and I have a healthy sex life and explore other spaces in OUR HOME when we want intimacy," she said.

What is co-sleeping?

Co-sleeping is when parents sleep with their children in the same bed. New Zealand's Ministry of Health says it's never safe to put your baby to sleep in an adult bed, on a chair or on a couch.

Advertisement

If you want to sleep in bed with your baby, you should put them in their own baby bed beside you - like a pēpi-pod® or wahakura. This can help reduce the risk of your baby suffocating in their sleep.

To keep your baby safe while sleeping, make sure:

They sleep on their back to keep airways clear

They're in their own cot or baby bed, free from children or adults who might accidentally suffocate them

They're back in their own bed after being fed - feed your baby in a chair rather than in your bed

They are being looked after by someone who is alert to their needs and free from drugs and alcohol

Advertisement

They're at a comfortable temperature with clothing and bedding - one more layer of clothing than you would wear is enough as too many layers can make your baby too hot

They sleep in a room where the temperature stays at 20°C.

A baby bed is safe when:

Their mattress is firm and flat to keep their airways open

There aren't any gaps between their mattress and bed frame that could trap or wedge them

The gaps between their cot bars are between 50 and 95mm - the closer to 50mm the better

Advertisement

There's nothing in the bed that could cover their face, choke them or lift their head - such as pillows, loose bedding, toys, or teething necklaces

Their feet are close to the end of the bed so they can't burrow under the blankets

They are in the same room as you or the person caring for them at night for their first six months.