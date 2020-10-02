You may have noticed that the onions and garlic you buy or have in the storeroom are starting to develop green sprouts.

Once the sprouting and seeding process starts it won't stop, so you need to deal with them now, otherwise they'll just go to waste. Transforming onions and garlic into meal foundations before they go to waste is very satisfying and will save you lots of time and energy when it comes to making dinner. Big batches of caramelised onions and slow-cooked onions make a great springboard for sauces and soups. They keep for a couple of weeks in the fridge or can be frozen in small tubs.

Now is also a good time to make the very useful starter flavour base, known in Italy as sofrito and in France as mirepoix. I tend to work to a ratio of two parts onion and leek to one part carrot and celery. (If you don't like the sweetness of carrot you can leave it out for an all-green version.) Cook the vegetables with a big knob of butter or a glug of olive oil until they are very soft and broken down without colouring or browning. The more vegetables you are cooking, the longer this will take. At the end you can add a tub of tomato paste and cook it out for another 5 minutes. The dark brown mixture that forms is the start point of many a great slow-bake and stew — simply brown the meat, add about a cup of the mixture, wine, stock, a can of tomatoes, herbs and spices and aromatics of your choice and leave it to cook long and slow until the meat is meltingly tender.

Garlic is put to good use before it sprouts by roasting it in a bath of olive oil. Separate garlic heads into individual cloves, trim off the ends and place the cloves in a small roasting dish. Pour over enough olive oil to cover the garlic and bake at 150C for 40-45 minutes or until garlic is very soft. When it's cool, lift off and discard the skins. It keeps for weeks in the fridge and both the garlic and oil can be used for dressings, sauces, risotto and wherever you might want garlic in a dish. The flavour will be softer and rounder than raw garlic but all the better for that.

Here are some of my favourite ways to make the most of these useful harvests before they bolt.

Antipasti Confit

Serve with bread or crostini for a starter or a picnic, this also make a great a side dish with roasted meats.

Prep time 5 mins

Cook time 2 hours

Makes about 4 cups

400g creamy feta

1 each yellow and red pepper, or a jar of grilled peppers, drained

1 whole head garlic, cloves separated and peeled

1 cup Kalamata olives

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, optional

½ cup olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

Salt and ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 130C. Cut feta into 2-3cm chunks. Deseed peppers and cut into 3cm chunks. Spread feta, peppers, garlic cloves, olives and tomatoes if using in a single layer in a large, shallow baking dish. Mix oil with oregano, lemon zest, salt and pepper and pour evenly over. Bake for about 2 hours.

Cool to room temperature and serve. If not serving at once, pack into jars, top with oil and store in the fridge. It will keep for a couple of weeks. Drain to serve, reserving oil to use in cooking or salad dressings.

French Onion Soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

French Onion Soup

This satisfying and economical soup never goes out of fashion. The slicer blade on a food processor makes a fast job of slicing the onions.

Ready in 1 hour

Serves 6

4 large onions, sliced very thinly

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil or butter

3½ cups water

2 Tbsp flour or rice flour

4 cups vegetable or beef stock

2 Tbsp port (optional)

1½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Cheese Croutons

18 slices French bread

150g Gruyere or tasty cheese, grated

Place onions in a large pot with oil or butter and ½ cup water, cover tightly and cook over a medium-low heat for 40 minutes, checking occasionally and adding a little more water if the onions are catching on the bottom of the pot.

Mix in flour, increase heat to medium and cook a further 10 minutes, stirring now and then. Stir in beef stock, remaining 3 cups water, port, if using, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 20 minutes.

While soup is cooking, make croutons by spreading out the bread slices on an oven tray lined with baking paper and lightly toasting one side under a hot grill. Turn, top with cheese and grill until cheese bubbles.

Spoon hot soup into hot serving bowls and top each with a crouton. Serve the rest of the croutons on a plate for people to help themselves.

Soup will keep in the fridge for about 5 days and freezes well.

Onion, Anchovy and Olive Tart. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Onion, Anchovy and Olive Tart

Don't be surprised by how many onions go into this recipe, you'll be amazed how much they melt down when they cook. The cooked onions will keep in the fridge for about a week or freeze well. The olive oil pastry is super-easy to make but you can also use store-bought savoury shortcrust.

Ready in 1 hour + chilling

Serves 8

Olive Oil Pastry

2¼ cups high-grade flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

½ cup olive oil

½ cup water

Slow-cooked Onions

6 brown onions, thinly sliced

1 cup water

3 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

Garnishes

50g can anchovies, drained and halved lengthwise

1 tsp chopped rosemary or dried rosemary

40 pitted Kalamata olives (approx)

1 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves

Place flour, sugar, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Mix oil and water and stir with a knife until dough comes together. Check consistency and add a little extra water if needed — the dough should be soft and supple and easy to press out. Tip dough on to a sheet of baking paper, pressing it together into a disc or log shape. Wrap and rest for at least 20 minutes before using.

Place onions in a large pot with water, butter, sugar and salt. Cover and cook over a medium heat for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and cook, stirring now and then, until all the water has evaporated and the onions are just starting to stick on the bottom (about 15 minutes). Allow to cool. Store in a jar in the fridge for up to a week, or freeze.

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Roll chilled pastry out into a rectangle about 40cm x 30cm on a large sheet of baking paper. Spread with onions, leaving a 1cm border around the edge. Top with parallel lines of anchovies and dot olives between. Sprinkle with rosemary. Bake until golden and crisp (about 45-50 minutes). Serve hot or at room temperature.