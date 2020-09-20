Celebrities are calling into today's Emmy Awards from their homes but rest assured they're still dressing up for the occasion.

TV's night of nights has had to forego the glitzy red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for those of us who tune in purely for the fashion our favourite stars are still serving glamorous looks from their lounge rooms.

Best lead actress in a drama nominee Zendaya is one of the first actresses to show off her gown, taking to Instagram to unveil her elegant Christopher John Rogers outfit with open neckline, cinched purple waistband and peplum style skirt.

The Euphoria star teamed the dress with breathtaking Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

Advertisement

Zendaya took to Instagram to declare this was her "first look" for the evening. Photo / Zendaya - Instagram

Jennifer Aniston – who is up for the best actress gong for The Morning Show – has taken to Instagram donning a sheet mask and a grey loungewear set as she knocks back a champers.

We will be keeping tabs on her as we're expecting a Cinderella transformation from the queen of Hollywood (check out the fresh mani/pedi).

Jennifer Aniston is taking her at home red carpet experience to the next level. Photo / Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Actress Robin Thede is giving us Disney princess vibes in this breathtaking number.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast but make it red carpet fashion. Photo / Robin Thede / Instagram

A pyjama-clad Jameela Jamil has declared she isn't wearing a bra or heels and we've never related more to a celebrity.

The sequin dressing gown is a great touch. Photo / Jameela Jamil / Instagram

Pre-show host Brad Goreski is flying the red carpet flag for the blokes, looking slick in a tailored suit. The white boots are an obvious highlight.

Brad Goreski. Photo / Brad Goreski / Instagram

An email sent to nominees, obtained by People last week, stated the dress code had not been set for the virtual event but that the Emmys hoped guests would glam up.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort'. If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that."

The Television Academy is set to honour the year in television with an entirely virtual ceremony today, which kicks off at 10am on Foxtel's Arena channel.

Advertisement

Executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart revealed that hi-tech camera and audio setups were being sent to each nominee to ensure that viewers see the best possible feed.

"It's not going to work properly all the time. It's just not," Stewart said. "We've just got to embrace that."