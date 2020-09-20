Police in the UK say they have "no words" after a woman fell on to the busy M25 motorway while filming a Snapchat video.

Police say the unfortunate woman was hanging out of a car and filming a video when she fell on to a "live lane" and was lucky to escape unscathed.

"It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed," Surrey Police said in a tweet, adding the hashtag "#nowords"

A police spokesman told the Guardian that the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and no arrests were made.

The M25, which circles London, is one of the busiest roads in the UK.

Social media users were less than impressed with the woman's antics.

"Should be made to pay for the closure of the road, made to pay the police and highways for dealing with the complete lunacy she has caused," wrote one outraged Briton.

Another noted that her actions could have serious consequences for any driver unlucky enough to hit her.

"The worst thing about this is that had she been hit – the poor driver who hit her would have to live with that for the rest of their life.

"No one expects to be dodging human bodies on a motorway and an emergency stop may have caused a serious pile-up and further loss of life."