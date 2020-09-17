Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just announced another major television appearance, but this time they appear to have dropped their royal titles.

The couple is set to appear in the TV event celebrating TIME magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people on September 22.

But in a promo shared by E! News, the couple was introduced simply as "Harry and Meghan", dropping their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, in the TIME article highlighting the event, it did include their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Although Meghan and Harry retained their titles when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March, this isn't the first time they've chosen to be simply "Meghan and Harry".

At Harry's first event after their royal exit, a Travalyst conference in Scotland, Prince Harry asked people to "just call me Harry".

After the move to LA, the couple also went by their first names during a visit to Homeboy Industries, a community social justice organisation.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies," said Father Greg Boyle, the group's founder. "They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality."

Harry and Meghan moved to LA with Archie in March and soon after purchased a home in Santa Barbara. They have since signed a deal with Netflix to produce content for the platform.

Other stars set to appear on the TIME magazine TV event are Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend. There will also be performances by Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd.

"In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before," TIME studios president Ian Orefice said in a statement to E! News.