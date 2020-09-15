The heartbroken husband of a terminally ill bride has paid tribute to his new wife after she sadly lost her battle with cancer.

Ashleigh Simrajh has died from malignant melanoma just days after she married the love of her life Jason Hale in an emotional ceremony.

Her family were told this month she had just days to live after being diagnosed with melanoma last year.

Her wish to marry Jason before the disease claimed her life came true on September 5 when the brave terminally ill bride "fought like a superstar", saying "I do" in front of 50 close friends and family at Sea World Resort on the Gold Coast.

But today, Jason paid tribute to the 23-year-old after her battle with cancer came to a tragic end.

"Words cannot describe the pain I'm feeling right now, I'm absolutely devastated and my heart is completely shattered," he wrote on Facebook this morning.

"You were so brave and strong and I know that you tried your absolute best fighting this battle, you couldn't have tried any harder than you did.

"I'm so proud of you babe."

Jason described his new wife as the "most beautiful woman" and said he always held out "so much hope" that she would get better again".

He also talked about the couple's plans to have kids that would now never be fulfilled.

The couple got married on September 5 in an emotional ceremony. Photo / Supplied

"We had so much planned out! We pictured having kids, cute kids too! (Only because of your gorgeous looks, not mine haha), travelling the world and most importantly growing old together," he said.

"I think growing old with you was something I wanted to do the most. Not much else mattered to me than to just be there with you for my whole life."

Last Thursday Ashleigh's father, Tony Simmo, shared an update to the family's Go Fund Me page saying his daughter was now staying at home with a dedicated nurse.

"Ashleigh does not want to go back into hospital and we as a family are going to make sure that she remains at home surrounded by the people who love her," he said.

"Ashleigh is still fighting so hard and she is still defying what the doctors have told her. Again this morning we got told to brace for the worst as she only had a few hours left which devastated us all, but she has rallied and is looking good again at the moment."

"Our Ashleigh is a fighter and is fighting as hard as she can to stay here with us."