In April of 1991 I travelled from Auckland to Vancouver for a foodie conference. The timing couldn't have been worse — I'd just found out that I was pregnant and the most horrendous morning sickness overwhelmed my every waking hour. Even the faintest whiff of an unusual or exotic aroma had me rushing to the bathroom to throw up. I spent most of the conference holed up in my room under the pretext of a nasty tummy bug. At mealtimes, while everyone else went out to sample the wealth of culinary delights that Vancouver had on offer, I cajoled room service into bringing me soft-boiled eggs, buttered toast soldiers and pots of tea.

Julia Child, then in her 70s, was headlined to present a key cooking demonstration during the conference. Even though I felt wretched, I wasn't going to miss seeing my idol in action. I seated myself in the back row of the cooking theatre in case a speedy exit was required.

The theme of Julia's demo was yeasted breads. I'm sure she must have made various different breads but it's the French loaf that I remember. From nothing more than flour, water, yeast and salt, Julia showed us how to make the most stunning French loaf. The dough she had prepared in advance went into the oven while she demonstrated the process right from the start, without any fancy tools or gadgets. In the absence of a commercial steam injector (that gives a loaf its dense, golden crunchy crust), Julia simply placed a small metal bowl of hot water in the bottom of the oven as the loaf went in. This, she explained, would create steam as the water evaporated and help produce that desirable crust.

The smell of this simple French loaf cooking was like a warm hug, something so deeply nourishing and good that I swear it could have swayed the coldest human heart. If I could have packaged up that smell and carried it around with me over the ensuing weeks of morning sickness I would have.

Yeast is a mysterious and fickle organism. It survives freezing but is killed by too hot a temperature. Fresh yeast definitely delivers the best results in rendering a lump of heavy dough into a lightly textured risen bread. But fresh yeast is hard to find. Dried yeast granules are widely available, deliver a reliable result (provided they are not past their use-by date) and store well in the fridge.

Through lockdown it seemed the whole world went mad for bread and, with time on their hands, sourdough became a major trend for new bakers. (Tap #sourdough into an Instagram search and you'll find 3.7 million posts.)

We might not have as much time on our hands now, however, with the following quick and easy recipes, we can still bake beautiful yeasted breads.

No-Knead Bread Sticks

This is similar to the dough for my no-knead fruit loaf but with less sugar. Use it to make crunchy bread sticks or the best French loaf you can imagine — crusty, chewy and incredibly. moreish.

Ready in about 1 hour plus rising.

Makes 30 bread sticks or 2 French loaves

3 cups high-grade flour

2½ tsp (8g sachet) instant yeast

1 tsp sugar

1½ tsp salt

1½ cups water

3 Tbsp neutral oil (approx)

Seeds, salts or herbs of your choice, to garnish

Combine flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Add water and oil and stir to form a sticky dough. Cover bowl with a clean tea towel and set aside to rest at warm room temperature (about 20-25C) for about 4 hours.

To make bread sticks, preheat oven to 180C fan bake and line oven trays with baking paper. Break off large walnut-sized pieces of dough and roll out into thin snakes on a lightly floured board. Brush bread sticks with water and sprinkle with seeds, salts or herbs. Bake until golden and crisp (30 minutes) or, if you prefer a soft middle, cook at 220C for 10-12 minutes. Cool fully on a rack before storing in an airtight container. The breadsticks will keep in a sealed container for several weeks. If they get stale refresh them in a 180C oven for 6-8 minutes.

Variation — French loaves

Place dough on a floured board and divide into two balls. Form each ball into a 30cm-long cylinder and score three deep slits on an angle into each (this allows the bread to rise without splitting). Place on an oven tray lined with baking paper, cover loosely with a clean tea towel and leave to rise for 30 minutes in a warm place. Preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Bake until they are golden and sound hollow when tapped (20 minutes). Transfer to a rack to cool so the crust stays crispy.

No-knead fruit loaf. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

No-Knead Fruit Loaf

This is the most amazing bread recipe and so ridiculously simple. I use 2½ cups of a mix of dried apricots, figs and currants but you can use the same amount of a mix of any dried fruit and/or nuts.

Ready in 1 hour plus about 4½ hours resting

Makes 1 large loaf

3 cups high-grade flour

2½ tsp (8g sachet) instant yeast

2 Tbsp sugar

1½ tsp salt

1½ cups water

3 Tbsp neutral oil (approx)

1 cup coarsely chopped dried apricots

1 cup coarsely chopped dried figs

½ cup currants

Combine flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Add water and stir to form a sticky dough. Cover bowl with a clean tea towel and set aside to rest at warm room temperature (about 20-25C) for about 4 hours.

Lightly oil a bench and turn out dough on to it. Sprinkle with dried fruit and use lightly oiled hands to fold it over on itself about 4 times so the fruit is evenly incorporated. Return to bowl, cover loosely with a clean tea towel and allow to rest for a further 30 minutes.

At least 20 minutes before dough is ready to cook, preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Remove the lid from an 8-cup capacity ovenproof (cast iron, enamel, Pyrex or ceramic) dish and place the dish in the oven to heat for at least 10 minutes.

When dough is ready, remove dish from oven, add 1 Tbsp oil and swirl to coat base. Gently scoop the dough out of the bowl with your hands and turn into the dish, joined side down. Cover with lid and bake 20 minutes, then remove lid and bake until loaf is golden and sounds hollow when tapped (a further 15-20 minutes).

Allow to cool in the dish for 10 minutes before turning out on to a rack.

Busy people's bread. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Busy People's Bread

A lot of people are put off making bread because they think of it as a time-consuming exercise. If you fall into that camp, then give this super-quick yeasted bread a whirl. It's a simple one-mix dough batter that you don't have to set aside to rise because it rises in the oven during the first stage of low-temperature cooking. If you only have one loaf tin, cook one loaf, turn out on to a rack to cool and clean the tin. Put the remaining dough in the tin and pop it in the fridge to bake the next morning for a fresh loaf with no fuss. The dough also freezes well.

Ready in 1 hour

Makes 2-3 loaves

4 cups lukewarm water

4 tsp honey

7 tsp active dried yeast

2¾ cups high-grade flour

2¾ cups wholemeal flour

2 cups sunflower seeds

3 tsp salt

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

Preheat oven to 50C fan bake. Grease two 10-cup capacity loaf tins or three 6-cup capacity loaf tins and line with baking paper.

In a large bowl, mix water with honey to dissolve. Add yeast and set aside for 10 minutes.

Whisk the yeast mixture then add flours, sunflower seeds and salt and mix with a large spoon until evenly combined into a very sloppy, wet batter. Divide between prepared loaf tins and flatten the tops. If you prefer, you can cook one loaf now and chill or freeze the others to cook fresh another day.

Divide pumpkin seeds over the top of the loaves and run a sharp knife through the top of each in at least 3 or 4 places so it rises evenly without splitting.

Bake for 20 minutes at 50C fan bake, then increase oven temperature to 210C and bake until the loaves are golden brown and sound hollow when tapped (a further 25-35 minutes). Turn out of the tins while hot and cool on a rack. This bread stays fresh for several days and toasts well.