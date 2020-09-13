Kiwi nutritionist and influencer Libby Boxall has given birth to a baby boy.

The Dose & Co co-founder gave birth to Beau Beckham Boxall in Minneapolis, where she lives with her footballer husband Michael.

The wellness expert took to Instagram to introduce her baby boy, born on September 9, to her followers.

"Our baby boy is finally here! Introducing Beau Beckham Boxall, born on 9/9/20, weighing 9.1 pounds. Forever grateful for our blessing," she wrote, alongside a photo of the newborn.

The wellness expert, who grew up in Lynfield, already has a 3-year-old daughter, Maxwell.

Boxall launched her brand of protein and collagen powders Dose & Co just over a year ago.