The royals are "looking over their shoulders" at Harry and Meghan after their multi-million dollar Netflix deal, according to a royal expert.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, just signed a new deal with the streaming giant which could be worth up to $150 million to provide "hope and inspiration" with their projects, writes the Daily Mail.

But they failed to tell the Queen about the deal before announcing it to the world, leaving royal aides to tell her about their new venture making documentaries, children's programmes and feature films.

Royal writer Victoria Murphy said the monarchy had been left "looking over its shoulder".

"Family members will be hoping that Harry and Meghan stick to the pledge that they made to 'uphold the values of Her Majesty' in 'everything they do.'

"Because, while they have no way of controlling the Sussexes, the actions of this couple will inevitably still reflect on the institution."

She said that while Harry and Meghan may not have to answer to their critics, the royal family "does not have the same freedom".

Earlier this week, a source told the Sun, "Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal, before announcing it to the world."

Harry and Meghan have said they want to make "impactful content that unlocks action".

It's expected they will make content about mental health, a nature documentary, an animated series about women and shows on community service.

The Queen told the couple they had to 'uphold the values of Her Majesty' in any future work. Photo / Getty Images

But royal officials "will examine Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal" after the couple agreed to approval of any new commercial ventures when they quit royal life, a source claims.

A palace source claimed that any profit-oriented plans were "subject to discussion", telling the Mirror, "Harry and Meghan did leave as working members of the royal family with everyone's best wishes and it is sincerely hoped they find the happiness that appeared to be lacking in their lives.

"However, it goes without saying any deals they are making will be scrutinised by the royal household. Under the terms of their deal to forgo their royal duties, they agreed any commercial deals would be subject to discussion."

The couple were given the green light to make commercial deals in January, but the projects will be examined by the Queen in a year's time.

The Megxit deal meant the couple had to drop their HRH titles, pay back taxpayer cash used to renovate their UK home, and stop receiving public money, in exchange for being allowed to quit royal duties and expand their own brand.

At the time, the Queen released a statement outlining their new roles, adding that they would "continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty" in any future work.

The statement read, "With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."