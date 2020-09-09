Meghan and Harry are no longer getting financial help from Prince Charles, after announcing they've signed a multi-million dollar Netflix deal.

Charles had paid for their life in California since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals earlier this year, according to the Sun.

The couple said in their Megxit statement that they would "work to become financially independent".

But questions were raised when they took on a mortgage of millions to buy a Montecito mansion while still paying off Frogmore Cottage.

Now Harry and Meghan have finally paid off the $4.7 million renovations on their UK residence.

The couple were called on by British MPs to refund the money spent on the home after it was revealed they'd landed a huge Netflix deal last week.

A spokesperson for the couple said, "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex.

"This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family."

Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the Queen, but has been empty since Meghan and Harry left for Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The cottage was in need of repairs when the couple moved in, with builders working around the clock for six months so they could move in before Archie was born.

The renovations to Frogmore Cottage were paid for by UK taxpayers. Photo / AP

The new kitchen, bathrooms, and fitted wardrobes were all paid for by the British public, who also forked out for the services of a well-known interior designer.

Harry previously clashed with the rest of the royals over money after marrying former Suits star Meghan in 2018.

According to new royal biography Finding Freedom, the Duchy of Cornwall "controlled the purse strings".

The authors claimed that Harry and William sometimes had to compete to receive additional money for projects from their father, who also covered Camilla's expenses and even the cost of Kate and Meghan's wardrobes.

According to an aide, "They actually genuinely have to debate who gets what amount of money from their father to fund their projects.

"Add in the fact that there is an inherent hierarchy and that is really tricky."