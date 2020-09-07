Prince Harry has repaid £2.4 million ($4.7 million) in British taxpayers' money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties and moved to California.

A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He said the contribution "fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage", near Windsor Castle, west of London.

Prince Harry has paid back British taxpayers for the millions of pounds spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations. Photo / AP

He said Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visit the UK.

Royal accounts for 2019 show that £2.4m was spent renovating the house, including structural work, rewiring and new flooring. Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money and start paying rent as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.

Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. Photo / AP

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said in a statement announcing the deal. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

