Harry and Meghan are finally operating the way they've always wanted after years of being "held back by tradition and hierarchy" in the royal family, a royal biographer has claimed.

Last week, the couple signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. Speaking on his podcast Heirpod, royal biographer Omid Scobie said it shows the couple have been "thriving" since stepping back as working members of the royal family, writes the Daily Mail.

"It shows how much they were held back by tradition, hierarchy and stubbornness within the institution," he said.

He went on to say that the Duke and Duchess are now "absolutely happy".

"This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn't for a number of reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not."

The Finding Freedom author continued by saying, "If The Firm is so experienced in working with powerful world leaders, why couldn't they handle working with Meghan?

"There is no more pragmatic a family than the royal family and I think they are capable of having positive and healthy relationships with anyone.

"As we've seen, this wasn't necessarily about the relationships between the royal family members and Meghan, it was about the institution of monarchy and how they supported Meghan.

"Had Meghan come in and done everything by the book, rather than ever come up with her own ideas, or challenge a way of working, or bring in her own ideals, then it may have been very different. But that is not what we can realistically expect from a human being."

He went on to say that Harry loved Meghan's "dynamism".

"It's what made her so exciting to be a teammate with. It was that, and the things that we often celebrate about Meghan internally just didn't fit in with the way things were done in the institution.

The work the Sussexes are doing now reveals they are happier in the US, according to Omid Scobie. Photo / AP

"Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple's lives difficult internally."

Scobie said this was why the couple were "thriving now in a way we haven't seen in a long time.

"I mean, how much have they achieved in a short period of time since leaving the royal family?"

The biographer also thinks the couple are happier with their new lives in America.



"You only need to look at the work they are doing and how vocal they've been about things that are so important to them."

His comments come after a source accused Harry and Meghan of failing to tell the Queen about their Netflix deal before telling the world. The Queen, 94, had to hear the news from her aides instead.

The venture involves a still-unnamed production company aiming to make documentaries, feature films and kids' programming.

"Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal," a source told The Sun.

And the source told Fabulous that the Queen was all too aware of the pitfalls for royals when setting out on money-making projects.

"Prince Edward's production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years, to name a few.

"Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high-profile roles outside of the institution itself."

But the source added that since the Queen "knows her grandson Harry as she does", she will understand that the couple can't be talked out of their plans.